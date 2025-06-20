rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
A seated and a standing female model by Harald Giersing
Save
Edit Image
harald giersingmodern artmodernfacepersonartvintagepublic domain
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Seated female model
Seated female model
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8724572/seated-female-modelFree Image from public domain license
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Female figure (Besse, the artist's wife).
Female figure (Besse, the artist's wife).
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8724593/female-figure-besse-the-artists-wifeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Lying female model by Harald Giersing
Lying female model by Harald Giersing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921090/lying-female-model-harald-giersingFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Standing female model with hands behind neck by Harald Giersing
Standing female model with hands behind neck by Harald Giersing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920832/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
Self portrait with cigarette
Self portrait with cigarette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8724709/self-portrait-with-cigaretteFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8479045/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView license
Model seen from the back by Harald Giersing
Model seen from the back by Harald Giersing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920937/model-seen-from-the-back-harald-giersingFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538439/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
Portrait of the artist's wife, Besse Giersing
Portrait of the artist's wife, Besse Giersing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8722635/portrait-the-artists-wife-besse-giersingFree Image from public domain license
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Standing and seated female model
Standing and seated female model
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8724700/standing-and-seated-female-modelFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Seated female model
Seated female model
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8722623/seated-female-modelFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564225/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Seated female model
Seated female model
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8725044/seated-female-modelFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538477/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Besse writes
Besse writes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8724564/besse-writesFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519578/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Torso of female model
Torso of female model
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8724861/torso-female-modelFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Female head with cap in profile to left
Female head with cap in profile to left
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8724932/female-head-with-cap-profile-leftFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542269/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
Seated female model
Seated female model
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8724742/seated-female-modelFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542266/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
Seated female model, seen from the side
Seated female model, seen from the side
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8724913/seated-female-model-seen-from-the-sideFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538481/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
Standing female model with hands behind neck
Standing female model with hands behind neck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8724676/standing-female-model-with-hands-behind-neckFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Standing female model seen in profile
Standing female model seen in profile
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8724737/standing-female-model-seen-profileFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
The artist's sister, Anna Giersing
The artist's sister, Anna Giersing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8724865/the-artists-sister-anna-giersingFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504286/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
Seated young girl
Seated young girl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8724836/seated-young-girlFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563142/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Back study of the same model and two studies of legs
Back study of the same model and two studies of legs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8724524/back-study-the-same-model-and-two-studies-legsFree Image from public domain license