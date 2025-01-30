Edit ImageCrop13SaveSaveEdit Imagemarigoldcalendulabotanical calendulamaria sibylla meriancalendula officinalismarigold paintingmarigold botanicalmarigold flowersCalendula officinalis (garden marigold) by Maria Sibylla MerianOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 782 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5134 x 7883 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable farming design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13819728/editable-farming-design-community-remixView licenseSaponaria officinalis (common soapwort);Convolvulus tricolor (maiden skirt);Helianthus (?) (sunflower species) by Maria…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922255/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licensePremium perfume poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496188/premium-perfume-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseAnemone ×fulgens (shiny anemone) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921665/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseHappy passover Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460664/happy-passover-instagram-post-templateView licenseRanunculus asiaticus (garden buttercup) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921618/photo-image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseHello spring poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496190/hello-spring-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseAnemone ×fulgens (shiny anemone) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921552/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal photo frame mockup, home decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7705409/minimal-photo-frame-mockup-home-decorView licenseTagetes patula (barred velvet flower) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922288/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable yellow flower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15161618/editable-yellow-flower-design-element-setView licenseTagetes patula (barred velvet flower) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922294/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseRest & relax Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460666/rest-relax-instagram-post-templateView licenseTagetes patula (barred velvet flower) by Maria Sibylla Merian. Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16257869/image-flower-plant-patternFree Image from public domain licenseflower bouquet set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15137047/flower-bouquet-set-editable-design-elementView licenseScabiosa atropurpurea (widow flower) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921294/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlower delivery Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13606286/flower-delivery-instagram-post-templateView licenseTagetes patula (barred velvet flower) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921443/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee beans label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777258/coffee-beans-label-templateView licenseAnemone pavonina (peacock anemone) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921856/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseLove quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16998373/love-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseAnemone coronaria (French anemone) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920621/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseLove quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730197/love-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseNarcissus pseudonarcissus (daffodil) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921557/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseHappiness quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730187/happiness-quote-instagram-post-templateView licensePapaver somniferum (opium poppy) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921390/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseflower bouquet set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15137064/flower-bouquet-set-editable-design-elementView licenseAnemone pavonina (peacock anemone) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921826/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770020/grand-opening-poster-templateView licensePrimula ×polyantha (?);Primula veris (?) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921792/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670685/grand-opening-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseAnemone coronaria (French anemone);Anemone ×fulgens (shiny anemone) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921819/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseTropical cafe Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670339/tropical-cafe-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseBrassica napus (rapeseed);Iberis amara (bitter bow flower) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922112/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770099/grand-opening-blog-banner-templateView licenseHelleborus niger (common Christmas rose);Eranthis hyemalis (garden-erantis);Gagea lutea (common golden star) by Maria…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921921/image-flower-christmas-plantFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770114/grand-opening-instagram-story-templateView licenseCalendula officinalis (garden marigold)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8745607/calendula-officinalis-garden-marigoldFree Image from public domain licenseFloral fragrance Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13057114/floral-fragrance-facebook-story-templateView licenseRanunculus illyricus (steppe buttercup);Anemone nemorosa (white anemone) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921567/photo-image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license