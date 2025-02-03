Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagerubenspeter pauls rubenspeter paul rubensbaroque paintingsolomonbaroquebaroque artpeter paulThe Judgment of SolomonOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 972 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7418 x 6009 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable watercolor flower sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706337/editable-watercolor-flower-setView licensePenitent Magdalenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797381/penitent-magdaleneFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic watercolor flower set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11704129/aesthetic-watercolor-flower-set-editable-designView licenseTitle Page for Giacomo Bosio, Crux Triumphans et Gloriosa (1617) by Cornelis Galle I and Sir Peter Paul Rubenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10005810/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gardening poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14775680/vintage-gardening-poster-templateView licenseTitle Page for Biblia Sacra Cvm Glossa Ordinaria (1617) by Hans Collaert the Younger, Sir Peter Paul Rubens, Balthazar…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10005814/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain licenseInternational kissing day Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868589/international-kissing-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe Judgment of Solomonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727431/the-judgment-solomonFree Image from public domain licenseHorror stories Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11890007/horror-stories-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTitle Page for Pedro de Ribadineira and Heribert Rosweyde, Generale Legende der Heylighen (1619) by Jan Collaert III, Sir…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10006253/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain licenseFruit market png sticker, Paul Gauguin’s artwork mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705661/png-aesthetic-art-remixView licenseTwo studies for St.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8728981/two-studies-for-stFree Image from public domain licenseApple and camellia frame, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12035553/apple-and-camellia-frame-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licenseSolomon's judgmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798175/solomons-judgmentFree Image from public domain licenseMake love not war Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748319/make-love-not-war-instagram-story-templateView licenseThe Descent from the Crosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727660/the-descent-from-the-crossFree Image from public domain licenseEmbrace pride march Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868049/embrace-pride-march-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseGaspar de Gusman, Count of Olivares (c. 1626) by Paulus Pontius, Sir Peter Paul Rubens and Diego Velázquezhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10006646/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh exhibition blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704968/van-gogh-exhibition-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Defeat of Sennacherib (1618-1645) by Pieter Claesz Soutman and Sir Peter Paul Rubenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10005895/image-animal-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830269/art-history-class-poster-templateView licenseTitle Page for Leonard Lessius, De Ivstitia et Ivre... (1617) by Cornelis Galle I and Sir Peter Paul Rubenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10005815/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain licensePaul Gauguin quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14609247/paul-gauguin-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseSt.Bavo's conversionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8744161/stbavos-conversionFree Image from public domain licenseWorship Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11890008/worship-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Archduchess Isabella (1615) by After Sir Peter Paul Rubens and Jan Mullerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155644/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830359/art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseTitle Page for Heribert Rosweyde, 'T Vaders Boeck (1617) by Jan Collaert III, Sir Peter Paul Rubens and Hieronymus Verdussenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10005816/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599329/art-museum-poster-templateView licenseLion ballhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798695/lion-ballFree Image from public domain licenseApple and camellia frame, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12035550/apple-and-camellia-frame-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licenseThe last judgment. Engraving by C. de Visscher after P.P. Rubens.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13991747/the-last-judgment-engraving-visscher-after-pp-rubensFree Image from public domain licenseOld masters Twitter ad template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837636/old-masters-twitter-template-customizable-designView licenseThe Feast of Herod.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920077/the-feast-herodFree Image from public domain licenseOld masters flyer template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837620/old-masters-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView licenseThe Stigmatization of Saint Francishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923714/the-stigmatization-saint-francisFree Image from public domain licenseArt therapy Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11966486/art-therapy-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Wolf Hunt by Willem van der Leeuw and Sir Peter Paul Rubenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10003128/the-wolf-hunt-willem-van-der-leeuw-and-sir-peter-paul-rubensFree Image from public domain licenseHappy anniversary Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748320/happy-anniversary-instagram-story-templateView licenseNine Heads (1630) by Paulus Pontius and Sir Peter Paul Rubenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10008690/nine-heads-1630-paulus-pontius-and-sir-peter-paul-rubensFree Image from public domain license