Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageapostlesjesuspublic domain jesus facefacepersonartvintagepublic domainJesus appears to the apostles by Hans Holbein The ElderOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 744 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7192 x 4460 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFaith quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762252/faith-quote-poster-templateView licenseJesus and the 12 apostles: Jesus by Matthäus Gundelachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922076/jesus-and-the-apostles-jesusFree Image from public domain licenseReligion quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762201/religion-quote-poster-templateView licenseJesus and the 12 apostles: Paul by Matthäus Gundelachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922364/jesus-and-the-apostles-paulFree Image from public domain licenseParrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124707/parrot-anthropomorphic-bird-remix-collage-artView licenseA kneeling Franciscan (Frans of Assisi?), supported by an angel, holds out flowers with both hands towards the enthroned…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921356/image-face-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseParrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124706/parrot-anthropomorphic-bird-remix-collage-artView licenseStudy for an altarpiece with six pictures set in an ornate structure of frames.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8725666/study-for-altarpiece-with-six-pictures-set-ornate-structure-framesFree Image from public domain licenseAscension day editable poster template in black and white toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18097296/ascension-day-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView licenseThe Baptism of Christ by Jacopo Palma Il Giovanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922501/the-baptism-christFree Image from public domain licenseChristian youth camp poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11560595/christian-youth-camp-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseJesus' baptism by Martin Schongauerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921776/jesus-baptismFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045491/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBaby Jesus floating on a cloud by Gerard De Lairessehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921485/baby-jesus-floating-cloudFree Image from public domain licenseYouth bible school Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459872/youth-bible-school-instagram-post-templateView licenseJesus in the Garden of Gethsemane by Raffaellino Dal Collehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921457/jesus-the-garden-gethsemaneFree Image from public domain licenseParrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage art, desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124711/parrot-anthropomorphic-bird-remix-collage-art-desktop-wallpaperView licenseChrist expels the merchants from the temple by Carl Krickhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922340/christ-expels-the-merchants-from-the-templeFree Image from public domain licenseSpirituality & faith poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12036413/spirituality-faith-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJesus and the 12 Apostles: Philiphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710743/jesus-and-the-apostles-philipFree Image from public domain licenseWe love Jesus poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10686639/love-jesus-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe women at Christ's tomb and Noli me tangere by Pellegrino Tibaldihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923193/the-women-christs-tomb-and-noli-tangereFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas eve mass Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459868/christmas-eve-mass-instagram-post-templateView licenseJesus and the 12 Apostles: Bartholomewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711748/jesus-and-the-apostles-bartholomewFree Image from public domain licenseLight and Truth poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14491428/light-and-truth-poster-templateView licenseThe wild boar hunthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8725791/the-wild-boar-huntFree Image from public domain licenseJesus Christ ascension Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257924/jesus-christ-ascension-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseEnthroned Mary with the baby Jesus and saintshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806307/enthroned-mary-with-the-baby-jesus-and-saintsFree Image from public domain licenseJesus Christ ascension Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257923/jesus-christ-ascension-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseJesus and the 12 apostles: Mathiashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712748/jesus-and-the-apostles-mathiasFree Image from public domain licenseParrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage art, editable design on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9135972/png-aesthetic-animal-anthropomorphic-collageView licenseJesus and the 12 Apostles: Thomashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811852/jesus-and-the-apostles-thomasFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery events Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11630669/art-gallery-events-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJesus and the 12 Apostles: Johnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809673/jesus-and-the-apostles-johnFree Image from public domain licensePraise the lord poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220356/praise-the-lord-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseJesus and the 12 apostles: Peterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8819805/jesus-and-the-apostles-peterFree Image from public domain licenseJesus Christ ascension blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257921/jesus-christ-ascension-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseMary with the baby Jesus enthroned, surrounded by the apostle Andrew, John the Baptist as a child, Saint Jerome and Saint…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712459/image-jesus-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseTrust in Jesus poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836006/trust-jesus-poster-templateView licenseJesus and the 12 apostles: Matthewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809985/jesus-and-the-apostles-matthewFree Image from public domain license