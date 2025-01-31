rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Part of a stucco vault from Hadrian's Villa, Tivoli by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Save
Edit Image
piranesivaultgiovanni battista piranesiartbuildingvintagepublic domainvilla
Love & universe quote, Instagram post template, editable design
Love & universe quote, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001568/love-universe-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Decorative ceiling with Victories and fighting animals in relief from Hadrian's Villa, Tivoli by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Decorative ceiling with Victories and fighting animals in relief from Hadrian's Villa, Tivoli by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922543/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Universe quote mobile phone wallpaper template
Universe quote mobile phone wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686220/universe-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView license
Ornamented fragment in stone from Hadrian's Villa in Tivoli, with arabesques and back borders, and terracotta frieze from…
Ornamented fragment in stone from Hadrian's Villa in Tivoli, with arabesques and back borders, and terracotta frieze from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813930/image-borders-book-personFree Image from public domain license
Love & universe quote mobile phone wallpaper template
Love & universe quote mobile phone wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14687175/love-universe-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView license
Marble altar in the form of a tripod vase from Hadrian's Villa, Tivoli, supported on a monument from Palezzo Barberini
Marble altar in the form of a tripod vase from Hadrian's Villa, Tivoli, supported on a monument from Palezzo Barberini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750891/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Marble vase with plinth from Hadrian's Villa, Tivoli by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Marble vase with plinth from Hadrian's Villa, Tivoli by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923113/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Old manor background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Old manor background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740496/old-manor-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Marble candelabrum found at Hadrian's Villa
Marble candelabrum found at Hadrian's Villa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750976/marble-candelabrum-found-hadrians-villaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Photo Effect
Vintage Photo Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12517367/vintage-effectView license
Large marble vase with putti and vine leaves, found in Hadrian's Villa in 1769. Side view
Large marble vase with putti and vine leaves, found in Hadrian's Villa in 1769. Side view
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813810/image-animal-leaves-birdFree Image from public domain license
Travel guide Instagram post template
Travel guide Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536562/travel-guide-instagram-post-templateView license
Large marble vase with putti and vine leaves found at Hadrian's Villa in 1769 by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Large marble vase with putti and vine leaves found at Hadrian's Villa in 1769 by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922611/image-art-vintage-leavesFree Image from public domain license
Private villa post template, editable social media design
Private villa post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12654128/private-villa-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Marble tripod dedicated to Apollo with signs of the zodiac around the bowl, found at Cicero's Villa at Tusculum
Marble tripod dedicated to Apollo with signs of the zodiac around the bowl, found at Cicero's Villa at Tusculum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8751952/image-person-church-artFree Image from public domain license
Travel to Greece Instagram post template
Travel to Greece Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536572/travel-greece-instagram-post-templateView license
One of two identical altars dedicated to Apollo with Greek key motif around the rim and Medusa heads on the bowl, found in…
One of two identical altars dedicated to Apollo with Greek key motif around the rim and Medusa heads on the bowl, found in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750909/image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Private villa Instagram post template
Private villa Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14560506/private-villa-instagram-post-templateView license
Marble vase
Marble vase
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750420/marble-vaseFree Image from public domain license
Private villa blog banner template
Private villa blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599128/private-villa-blog-banner-templateView license
The Temple of Canopus at Hadrian's Villa in Tivoli
The Temple of Canopus at Hadrian's Villa in Tivoli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762767/the-temple-canopus-hadrians-villa-tivoliFree Image from public domain license
Private villa Instagram post template, editable text
Private villa Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957756/private-villa-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Hadrian's Villa in Tivoli, formerly called the Temple of Apollo by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Hadrian's Villa in Tivoli, formerly called the Temple of Apollo by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922687/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian furniture, home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian furniture, home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057789/editable-victorian-furniture-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Fragments of two friezes, one from Trajan's Forum, another from an ancient Roman villa
Fragments of two friezes, one from Trajan's Forum, another from an ancient Roman villa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821178/image-lion-animal-personFree Image from public domain license
Photo exhibition Facebook cover template, editable design
Photo exhibition Facebook cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8814469/photo-exhibition-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView license
Base for a candelabra, with a merman flanked by serpents and goat heads
Base for a candelabra, with a merman flanked by serpents and goat heads
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813717/base-for-candelabra-with-merman-flanked-serpents-and-goat-headsFree Image from public domain license
Photo exhibition Instagram story template, editable design
Photo exhibition Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8262794/photo-exhibition-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Two views of curial chair and marble vase
Two views of curial chair and marble vase
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750469/two-views-curial-chair-and-marble-vaseFree Image from public domain license
Photo exhibition Instagram post template, editable design
Photo exhibition Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642125/photo-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
View of the Warwick Vase, found at the Pantanello, Hadrian's Villa, Tivoli, in 1770
View of the Warwick Vase, found at the Pantanello, Hadrian's Villa, Tivoli, in 1770
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750849/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor mansion, editable remix design
Watercolor mansion, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203271/watercolor-mansion-editable-remix-designView license
Marble candelabra
Marble candelabra
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8751013/marble-candelabraFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor mansion, editable remix design
Watercolor mansion, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10381703/watercolor-mansion-editable-remix-designView license
Another view of the same altar in perspective between a multi stemmed bronze lamp and a smaller lamp of bronze
Another view of the same altar in perspective between a multi stemmed bronze lamp and a smaller lamp of bronze
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750926/image-animal-bird-personFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building, editable remix design
Watercolor building, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10651315/watercolor-building-editable-remix-designView license
Marble vase supported upon an altar with Egyptian symbols by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Marble vase supported upon an altar with Egyptian symbols by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922609/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Old manor iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Old manor iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760699/old-manor-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Another view of the same marble tripod depicted in the preceding etching
Another view of the same marble tripod depicted in the preceding etching
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8751907/another-view-the-same-marble-tripod-depicted-the-preceding-etchingFree Image from public domain license