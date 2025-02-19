Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagebeebutterflyanimalartwatercolourvintagepublic domainstudiesThree insect studies by Pieter HolsteijnOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 923 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5619 x 4321 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWildflowers & butterflies background, aesthetic Spring digital paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12044263/wildflowers-butterflies-background-aesthetic-spring-digital-paintingView licenseTwo studies of a thistle (vanessa cardui l.) by Pieter Holsteijnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920525/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly effect Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641323/butterfly-effect-instagram-post-templateView licenseA snow sparrow (plectrophenax nivalis) by Pieter Holsteijnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920514/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vibrant watercolor animal design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15700311/editable-vibrant-watercolor-animal-design-element-setView licenseAn exotic day butterfly by Pieter Holsteijnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920657/exotic-day-butterfly-pieter-holsteijnFree Image from public domain licenseVintage ephemera, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381072/vintage-ephemera-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseA moth caterpillar by Pieter Holsteijnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922316/moth-caterpillar-pieter-holsteijnFree Image from public domain licenseFlower and butterfly png, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12581149/flower-and-butterfly-png-vintage-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA rhinoceros beetle (scarabaeidae) by Pieter Holsteijnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922229/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623682/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView licenseA Hercules beetle (dynastes hercules) by Pieter Holsteijnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920631/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt nature exhibition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13085943/art-nature-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView licenseStudies of a Blue Beetle and Insectshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8249985/studies-blue-beetle-and-insectsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable butterfly sky desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10545608/editable-butterfly-sky-desktop-wallpaperView licenseA Great Green Bush Cricket (Tettigorica viridissima Linneaeus), A Clioniona Spider, and a Beetlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085108/image-art-watercolors-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBloom fest poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14723759/bloom-fest-poster-template-editable-designView licenseInsects, Butterflies, and a Grasshopper during 17th century painting in high resolution by Jan van Kessel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727386/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseChild's drawing, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418135/childs-drawing-editable-design-element-setView licenseTwo farmershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765020/two-farmersFree Image from public domain licenseNature craft collage set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15103046/nature-craft-collage-set-editable-designView licenseThree studies of armshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712136/three-studies-armsFree Image from public domain licenseNature craft collage set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15103297/nature-craft-collage-set-editable-designView licenseThe head of a mountain goat by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920711/the-head-mountain-goat-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseEditable butterfly sky background designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10466737/editable-butterfly-sky-background-designView license26 insects by Pieter Holsteijnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923927/insects-pieter-holsteijnFree Image from public domain licenseBloom fest, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002535/bloom-fest-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseAbundancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712487/abundanceFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Japanese peacock background, vintage bird borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11713606/aesthetic-japanese-peacock-background-vintage-bird-borderView licenseInsects, Butterflies, and a Dragonfly during 17th century painting in high resolution by Jan van Kessel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727447/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vibrant watercolor animal design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15699894/editable-vibrant-watercolor-animal-design-element-setView licenseStudy for lower part of a left leghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711294/study-for-lower-part-left-legFree Image from public domain licenseDaycare logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13642065/daycare-logo-template-editable-designView licenseStudies of male and female heads by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923186/studies-male-and-female-heads-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic insects botanical, paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612587/aesthetic-insects-botanical-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseA winter piece by Pieter Bruegel d.Æhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922047/winter-pieceFree Image from public domain licenseEditable butterfly nature desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10503013/editable-butterfly-nature-desktop-wallpaperView licenseThree butterflies and a wasp by Herman Henstenburgh (c.1677-c.1726). Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/523613/free-illustration-image-butterfly-pattern-springFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic insects botanical, paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613351/aesthetic-insects-botanical-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseA Grasshopper and a Beehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8249995/grasshopper-and-beeFree Image from public domain license