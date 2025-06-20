Edit ImageCrop11SaveSaveEdit Imagesculptordog paintingoil painting datevintage malevintage menoil paintingpublic domain oil paintingdog art public domainA Sculptor in his Studio Working from the Life by Wilhelm Ferdinand BendzOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 972 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4152 x 5126 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarIn the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827943/png-1917-art-artworkView licenseThe Prison of Copenhagen by Martinus Rørbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922494/the-prison-copenhagenFree Image from public domain licenseArt week poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730580/art-week-poster-templateView licenseChemist in his laboratoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798158/chemist-his-laboratoryFree Image from public domain licenseJourney through art poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730309/journey-through-art-poster-templateView licenseThorvaldsen's Studio in the Royal Academy of Fine Arts, Copenhagenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8724610/thorvaldsens-studio-the-royal-academy-fine-arts-copenhagenFree Image from public domain licenseArt week Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774986/art-week-instagram-post-templateView licenseA game traderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800325/game-traderFree Image from public domain licenseArt week Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775251/art-week-instagram-story-templateView licensePromenading on the Ramparts of Copenhagen on the Evening of a Public Holiday in Spring by Andreas Herman Hunæushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920113/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArt week blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775040/art-week-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Battle-Painter Jørgen Sonne in his Studio by Ditlev Conrad Blunckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922633/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832604/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseHarvest Thanksgiving Mass in the Roman Campagnahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8749291/harvest-thanksgiving-mass-the-roman-campagnaFree Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832576/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseA bag player who showcases artist in an innhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746824/bag-player-who-showcases-artist-innFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Portrait of Thomas Pennant Barton. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774043/png-19th-century-albumen-americanView licensePortrait of Michiel Comans (1614-1687), calligrapher, etcher, painter and schoolmaster, with his third wife Elisabeth van…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13732898/image-dog-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830686/png-agriculture-animal-artView licenseTwo poor children by Peter Julius Larsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923081/two-poor-childrenFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630155/image-agriculture-animal-artView licensePamphilius and his servant Davis by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920706/pamphilius-and-his-servant-davisFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830666/png-1932-agriculture-animalView licenseA scene in the tavern Brockensbod by Christian Andreas Schleisnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923077/scene-the-tavern-brockensbodFree Image from public domain licenseIn the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827942/png-adult-apple-artView licenseThe upper part of the Spanish Steps in Rome by Julius Friedlænderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924640/the-upper-part-the-spanish-steps-romeFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury date inspiration templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273730/luxury-date-inspiration-templateView licenseThe Organ Player and his Wifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8722601/the-organ-player-and-his-wifeFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse background, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059896/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseThe bean king drinks by Jan Miense Molenaerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924557/the-bean-king-drinksFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse pink background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059895/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseA Group of Danish Artists in Rome by Constantin Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922487/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse blue background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059890/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseAn alchemist in his laboratory. Oil painting by a follower of David Teniers the younger.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14014343/image-dog-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059796/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseFrom the outposts, 1864https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8818391/from-the-outposts-1864Free Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063673/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseA street scene in the dog days by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920788/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063659/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseBeggar in tavernhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799259/beggar-tavernFree Image from public domain license