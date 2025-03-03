Edit ImageCrop20SaveSaveEdit Imagestatueportraitstatue bustplaster statuebustwoman portraitsculptureportrait photographyBust from The Daughters of Niobe by unknownOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable elegant woman statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15311358/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Constanza Bonarellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8775745/portrait-constanza-bonarelliFree Image from public domain licenseEditable elegant woman statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15311288/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView licenseNiobe with her youngest daughterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8747396/niobe-with-her-youngest-daughterFree Image from public domain licenseEditable elegant woman statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15311413/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView licenseIdeal portrait of Alexander the Great as Helioshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921927/ideal-portrait-alexander-the-great-heliosFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor ancient statue editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16427906/watercolor-ancient-statue-editable-design-element-setView licenseNiobe (1787 - 1852) by Christian Forssell, Gédéon Reverdin and Reverdinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13780817/niobe-1787-1852-christian-forssell-gedeon-reverdin-and-reverdinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable elegant woman statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15310883/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView licenseBust from statue without arms, Josephhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776289/bust-from-statue-without-arms-josephFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor ancient statue editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16423304/watercolor-ancient-statue-editable-design-element-setView licensePortrait of young girlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777963/portrait-young-girlFree Image from public domain licenseEditable elegant woman statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15312124/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView licenseThe poet B.S.Ingemannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796854/the-poet-bsingemannFree Image from public domain licenseWedding studio Instagram post template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18117804/wedding-studio-instagram-post-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseHead of laughing satyr, has large pupils and teeth and panther / lion's paw on v. shoulder.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776043/photo-image-lions-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseFlower headed sculpture, editable mental health collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582135/flower-headed-sculpture-editable-mental-health-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Claudia Olympiashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777619/portrait-claudia-olympiasFree Image from public domain licenseFlower headed sculpture, editable mental health collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582142/flower-headed-sculpture-editable-mental-health-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Count Rinaldo della Lunahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777953/portrait-count-rinaldo-della-lunaFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class poster template, editable gradient designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18790182/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-gradient-designView licensePortrait of Viscount Adam Gottlob Moltke (1710-1792)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8774564/portrait-viscount-adam-gottlob-moltke-1710-1792Free Image from public domain licenseWatercolor ancient statue editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16423274/watercolor-ancient-statue-editable-design-element-setView licenseJohn the Baptist as a boyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8778028/john-the-baptist-boyFree Image from public domain licenseWedding rings Instagram post template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18117843/wedding-rings-instagram-post-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseWoman with head turned towards h.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777992/woman-with-head-turned-towardsFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7549449/art-gallery-poster-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of distinguished lady, possiblyfrom the court around Julia Domna, wife of Septimius Severushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777538/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery flyer template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7549375/art-gallery-flyer-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Matidia, Trajan's niecehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777356/portrait-matidia-trajans-nieceFree Image from public domain licenseBody positivity poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737742/body-positivity-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBearded deityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776611/bearded-deityFree Image from public domain licenseMy body poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737727/body-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe author Helene Roed, daughter of the painter Jørgen Roedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796738/the-author-helene-roed-daughter-the-painter-jorgen-roedFree Image from public domain licenseFlower headed sculpture, editable mental health collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582111/flower-headed-sculpture-editable-mental-health-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Domenico Bertinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776658/portrait-domenico-bertiniFree Image from public domain licenseEditable funky Greek statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15368241/editable-funky-greek-statue-design-element-setView licenseBearded man with cloak above the ice, Saturnushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777319/bearded-man-with-cloak-above-the-ice-saturnusFree Image from public domain licenseEditable funky Greek statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15368256/editable-funky-greek-statue-design-element-setView licenseAlexander?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8775629/alexanderFree Image from public domain license