Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagedavidabigailfacewoodpersonartvintagepublic domainDavid and Abigail by Jacob Cornelisz Van OostsanenOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 925 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5809 x 7533 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBaptism invitation templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537978/baptism-invitation-templateView licenseSaint George slays the dragonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764892/saint-george-slays-the-dragonFree Image from public domain licenseDesigner portfolio Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478837/designer-portfolio-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEcce Homo (1514) by Jacob Cornelisz van Oostsanen and Doen Pieterszhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9998663/ecce-homo-1514-jacob-cornelisz-van-oostsanen-and-doen-pieterszFree Image from public domain licenseBaptism poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506241/baptism-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Flagellation of Christ and Christ Before Pilate (1514) by Jacob Cornelisz van Oostsanen and Doen Pieterszhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9998646/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseBaptism Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814363/baptism-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Crucifixion (1514) by Jacob Cornelisz van Oostsanen and Doen Pieterszhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9998654/the-crucifixion-1514-jacob-cornelisz-van-oostsanen-and-doen-pieterszFree Image from public domain licenseBaptism Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814365/baptism-instagram-story-templateView licenseThe Betrayal of Christ (1512) by Jacob Cornelisz van Oostsanen and Doen Pieterszhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9989316/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseFemale nurse poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713724/png-1862-1935-advertisement-antiqueView licenseThe Lamentation and Entombment (1514) by Jacob Cornelisz van Oostsanen and Doen Pieterszhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9998653/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240839/horse-riding-academy-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licenseThe Resurrection and the Holy Women on Their Way to Christ's Sepulchre (1514) by Jacob Cornelisz van Oostsanen and Doen…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9998679/image-christs-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9502518/horse-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKoning David (1504 - 1533) by anonymous, Lucas van Leyden and Jacob Cornelisz van Oostsanenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13775707/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy flyer template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240816/horse-riding-academy-flyer-template-editableView licenseVirgin Mary with childhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8706154/virgin-mary-with-childFree Image from public domain licenseAmerica poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723966/png-america-america-unanimous-declaration-thirteen-united-states-1970-vintage-poster-michael-david-brown-americanView licenseDiana discovers Callisto's pregnancyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820417/diana-discovers-callistos-pregnancyFree Image from public domain licenseBaptism blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814353/baptism-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of Jacob Cornelisz van Oostsanen (c. 1472/77-1528/33) (c. 1533) by Jacob Cornelisz van Oostsanenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13742030/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11794814/museum-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDavid, Solomon, Rehoboam, from The Twelve Kings of Israelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8274769/david-solomon-rehoboam-from-the-twelve-kings-israelFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy email header template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240877/horse-riding-academy-email-header-template-editable-text-designView licenseScene from a Wealthy Dutch Homehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8724745/scene-from-wealthy-dutch-homeFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240898/horse-riding-academy-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseBespotting van Christus (in or after 1517 - 1533) by Jacob Cornelisz van Oostsanenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13760846/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon illustration editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14858368/napoleon-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView licenseJoshua, David, and Judas Maccabee, from The Nine Heroeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8275990/joshua-david-and-judas-maccabee-from-the-nine-heroesFree Image from public domain licensePlan for success Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14267320/plan-for-success-instagram-post-templateView licenseAdoration of the shepherds with Peter and Paul in an allegorical framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820740/adoration-the-shepherds-with-peter-and-paul-allegorical-frameFree Image from public domain licenseAchieve success Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206694/achieve-success-instagram-post-templateView licenseA woman with a letter is attended by a cavalierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805180/woman-with-letter-attended-cavalierFree Image from public domain licenseRed striped star poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8761559/png-1776-we-take-stars-from-heaven-american-artView licenseGlass Panel of Saint Nicholas, after a design by Jacob Cornelisz van Oostsanenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330362/glass-panel-saint-nicholasFree Image from public domain licenseLeadership training Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9326950/leadership-training-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Adoration of the Christ Child by Jacob Cornelisz. van Oostsanenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962022/the-adoration-the-christ-child-jacob-cornelisz-van-oostsanenFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChristus en zijn discipelen vieren Pesach (c. 1530) by Jacob Cornelisz van Oostsanen and Doen Pieterszhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13749424/image-paper-face-personFree Image from public domain license