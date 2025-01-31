Edit ImageCrop25SaveSaveEdit Imagesheepvintage lambsflock of sheeppublic domain lambvintage sheepfieldengravingsheep vintage art public domainSheep and lambs in the fieldOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 879 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4167 x 3053 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSheep & lamb blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466208/sheep-lamb-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseLangdysse near Nyruphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8749726/langdysse-near-nyrupFree Image from public domain licenseSheep & lamb Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451925/sheep-lamb-instagram-post-templateView licenseA bull and two cowshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8749565/bull-and-two-cowsFree Image from public domain licenseSheep products Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395845/sheep-products-facebook-post-templateView licenseTwo linked queueshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8749591/two-linked-queuesFree Image from public domain licenseSheep & lamb Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381466/sheep-lamb-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA cowshedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8749529/cowshedFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic grass field background, 3D cloud skyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513097/aesthetic-grass-field-background-cloud-skyView licenseLot in Kjær town on Alshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813756/lot-kjaer-town-alsFree Image from public domain licenseLivestock farming Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395826/livestock-farming-facebook-post-templateView licenseThree woodcuts after J. Th.Lundbye.Member's magazine from the Danish Radeerforeninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8753772/image-dog-cow-animalFree Image from public domain licenseTravel to countryside Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758083/travel-countryside-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA harvest wagon in a farmhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8749785/harvest-wagon-farmFree Image from public domain licenseSheep & lamb Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9810784/sheep-lamb-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseTwo sheephttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8748907/two-sheepFree Image from public domain licenseRabbit & flower field animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661505/rabbit-flower-field-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseLandscape with grazing cattlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8749622/landscape-with-grazing-cattleFree Image from public domain licenseFarming vlog Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894002/farming-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLandscape with grazing cattlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821797/landscape-with-grazing-cattleFree Image from public domain licenseSheep & lamb social story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9811307/sheep-lamb-social-story-template-editable-textView licenseA cowReviewed by contributorsThis translation was marked as correct by Google Translate users.Learn morehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921162/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRabbit & rainbow animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661225/rabbit-rainbow-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseThe cattle are driven homehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8748681/the-cattle-are-driven-homeFree Image from public domain licenseHappy soul quote mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18114354/happy-soul-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseSheep and lambsReviewed by contributorsThis translation was marked as correct by Google Translate users.Learn morehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8749580/image-dog-cow-animalFree Image from public domain licenseSheep & lamb blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9811310/sheep-lamb-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseTwo linked queueshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8749802/two-linked-queuesFree Image from public domain licensePet-friendly spaces presentation templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13886207/pet-friendly-spaces-presentation-templateView licenseA wing by Andreas Peter Madsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920478/wingFree Image from public domain licenseNatural wool Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451924/natural-wool-instagram-post-templateView licenseCirce turns Odysseus' men into pigshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737958/circe-turns-odysseus-men-into-pigsFree Image from public domain licenseSheep products Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786840/sheep-products-instagram-post-templateView licenseA standing cowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8749618/standing-cowFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal welfare Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451913/animal-welfare-instagram-post-templateView licenseLandscape with cowshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8749627/landscape-with-cowsFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal welfare social story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9780750/animal-welfare-social-story-template-editable-textView licenseThree donkey heads by Den Danske Radeerforeninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922114/three-donkey-headsFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal welfare Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9810782/animal-welfare-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseA sheep with two lambshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8748801/sheep-with-two-lambsFree Image from public domain license