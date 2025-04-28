Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagegreenland1928motifwoman face sketchlegendpublic domainyellow paintingbrownMotif from an East Greenland legend (A woman with a bear's rump) by Kaarale AndreassenOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 843 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4660 x 3272 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLady quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18591530/lady-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-aesthetic-editable-design-and-textView licenseMotif from an East Greenlandic legend (A prisoner raises his harpoon against a sea creature, tupilak, which is half seal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921379/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGirl power poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689871/png-art-legend-blackView licenseMotif from an East Greenland legend (A bird creature with a child's head. One of the Andreassen family's two family tulips)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8767730/image-face-bird-personFree Image from public domain licenseLady quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685598/lady-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseMotif from an East Greenlandic legend (A prisoner lying on the ice moves towards two seals at a breathing hole)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8818735/image-animal-face-woodFree Image from public domain licenseLady quote Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686875/lady-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseIllustration for an Inuit legend (two naked persons making fire)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8728798/illustration-for-inuit-legend-two-naked-persons-making-fireFree Image from public domain licenseFloral feminine Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8555322/floral-feminine-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseGrouse fishing with a long rod and loophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787319/grouse-fishing-with-long-rod-and-loopFree Image from public domain licenseFloral feminine Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8555380/floral-feminine-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseSong competition meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787533/song-competition-meetingFree Image from public domain licenseLady quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729272/lady-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseA tupilak is harpooned by a kayakerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787142/tupilak-harpooned-kayakerFree Image from public domain licenseLady quote Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407540/lady-quote-facebook-post-templateView licenseKayaker harpoons a diving sealhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787315/kayaker-harpoons-diving-sealFree Image from public domain licenseLady quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14687025/lady-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseSledding between icebergshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787331/sledding-between-icebergsFree Image from public domain licenseLady quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic floral editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18117771/lady-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-aesthetic-floral-editable-designView licenseVisits his aunt, Miss Betsey Trotwood, Dover.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795616/visits-his-aunt-miss-betsey-trotwood-doverFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseLandscape with agave.Southern Francehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8768721/landscape-with-agavesouthern-franceFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseFigure group.Two naked women.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8791853/figure-grouptwo-naked-womenFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12533302/woman-holding-flower-vintage-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHere lived an old woman with her cat and her henhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8780978/here-lived-old-woman-with-her-cat-and-her-henFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow desktop wallpaper, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708147/vintage-woman-yellow-desktop-wallpaper-editable-art-deco-designView licenseThe leaves in the forest turned yellow and brown...https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8780909/the-leaves-the-forest-turned-yellow-and-brownFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic gold woman poster template, editable Alphonse Mucha design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8645430/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseHarlequin with girlfriend in a parkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792254/harlequin-with-girlfriend-parkFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer girl background, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072472/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView licenseA forest lakehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8817908/forest-lakeFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's blonde woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531887/alphonse-muchas-blonde-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman and child in railway compartmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8793996/woman-and-child-railway-compartmentFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538477/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe old woman braids hairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8780871/the-old-woman-braids-hairFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519578/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHalf-running woman, after 'Lucretia'https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809790/half-running-woman-after-lucretiaFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame mobile wallpaper, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708113/pink-gold-frame-mobile-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license"Gothic" scene.A skald plays the harp for two children on a thronehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8784990/gothic-scenea-skald-plays-the-harp-for-two-children-throneFree Image from public domain license