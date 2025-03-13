Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagesketchcamillo procaccinicrucifix public domainfacepersonartvintageillustrationBedridden Pope prays to a crucifix by Camillo ProcacciniOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 943 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5318 x 6767 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHalloween movies Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786089/halloween-movies-instagram-post-templateView licenseBedridden pope listens to men conversing in an adjacent room by Camillo Procaccinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922331/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA raptured man with outstretched hands surrounded by three angels by Camillo Procaccinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922325/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSaint Francis of Assisi ordains new monks? by Camillo Procaccinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922091/saint-francis-assisi-ordains-new-monksFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDaniel in the lions' den in an elaborate framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712574/daniel-the-lions-den-elaborate-frameFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAn ambassador of the Barbarigo family received in audience by an oriental sovereignhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711696/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseA garbed warrior, a man in a mantle and three dogs kneeling before the enthroned St Markhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712544/image-dogs-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseSt Mark enthroned surrounded by four doges and a man with a doge's cap in his handshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712529/image-hands-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Pope Julius II.After Raphaelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821891/portrait-pope-julius-iiafter-raphaelFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe penitent Mary Magdalenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712360/the-penitent-mary-magdaleneFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseVarious studios for a total of 7 people.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712128/various-studios-for-total-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA cardinal of the Barbarigo family received in audience by the pope.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712428/cardinal-the-barbarigo-family-received-audience-the-popeFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStanding philosopher leaning against a columnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711585/standing-philosopher-leaning-against-columnFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseFour doges and a man in a mantle with the doge's cap in his hands, with the Annunciation(?) in the backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712229/image-background-hands-faceFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAllegorical composition with Justice restraining an enthroned queen from intervening with her sword in a fight between two…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712449/image-dog-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women's fashion background, purple vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697564/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseA pope enthroned receiving homage from a crowdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712472/pope-enthroned-receiving-homage-from-crowdFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChrist on the cross, with the Virgin Mary and Johnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8707802/christ-the-cross-with-the-virgin-mary-and-johnFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346356/png-aesthetic-beautiful-beigeView licenseThe dispute over the Holy Sacrament with the Trinity floating in the cloudhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809835/the-dispute-over-the-holy-sacrament-with-the-trinity-floating-the-cloudFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseLa Bocca della Verita.Title vignette with portrait of Pope Clement IXhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807137/bocca-della-veritatitle-vignette-with-portrait-pope-clementFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Roman warrior's triumph.Allegory in honor of Camillo Pamphilihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8808545/roman-warriors-triumphallegory-honor-camillo-pamphiliFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women's fashion background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647445/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseThe Trinity with members of the Brotherhood and the Pope as protector of the weak.Oval compositionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809553/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license