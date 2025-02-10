Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagemaria sibylla merianmid centurylilyflowerflower paintingflower wreathplantartLilium martagon (wreath lily) by Maria Sibylla MerianOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 744 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4709 x 7596 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable farming design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13819728/editable-farming-design-community-remixView licenseLilium martagon (wreath lily) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921742/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlower delivery Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13606286/flower-delivery-instagram-post-templateView licenseLilium martagon (wreath lily) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921434/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13018528/photo-frame-editable-mockupView licenseLilium martagon (wreath lily) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921562/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal photo frame mockup, home decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7705409/minimal-photo-frame-mockup-home-decorView licenseLilium martagon (wreath lily) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921339/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseHome decor picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670905/home-decor-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseLilium martagon (wreath lily) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921570/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt nature exhibition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967107/art-nature-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView licenseLilium pyrenaicum (Pyrenean lily) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921388/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseFloral gold frame png element, editable round shapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9980176/floral-gold-frame-png-element-editable-round-shapeView licenseLilium chalcedonicum (red turban lily) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921540/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, editable modern luxury living room wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8891138/photo-frame-mockup-editable-modern-luxury-living-room-wallView licenseLilium pyrenaicum (Pyrenean lily) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921667/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseGet your glow Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843541/get-your-glow-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLilium candidum (madonna lily) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921621/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, editable modern living room wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8910069/photo-frame-mockup-editable-modern-living-room-wallView licenseLilium bulbiferum (fire lily) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921624/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame, editable realistic wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909701/picture-frame-editable-realistic-wallView licenseLilium chalcedonicum (red turban lily) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921387/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's history month Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460675/womens-history-month-instagram-post-templateView licenseTulipa gesneriana (garden tulip) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921743/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's history month poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770333/womens-history-month-poster-templateView licenseLilium pomponium (pomp-lily) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921382/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame room decor mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670931/picture-frame-room-decor-mockup-editable-designView licenseSternbergia lutea (common sternbergia);Colchicum autumnale (autumn-timeless);Colchicum variegatum (spotted timeless) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922184/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's history month Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459942/womens-history-month-instagram-post-templateView licenseNarcissus poeticus (Prison lily) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921666/photo-image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee beans label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777258/coffee-beans-label-templateView licenseAquilegia vulgaris (common columbine) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921883/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseWellness blog poster template, aesthetic beige editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18290469/wellness-blog-poster-template-aesthetic-beige-editable-designView licenseTulipa gesneriana (garden tulip) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921435/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13916189/living-room-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseTulipa gesneriana (garden tulip) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921551/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, editable Japandi living room wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8895410/photo-frame-mockup-editable-japandi-living-room-wallView licenseTulipa gesneriana (garden tulip) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921789/photo-image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseAromatherapy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9269932/aromatherapy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTulipa gesneriana (garden tulip) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921266/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license