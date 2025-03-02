Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartvintagepublic domaindrawingspaintingrenaissancePart of a Pietà (left side of a lunette composition) by by Tintoretto (Jacopo Robusti)Original public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 747 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3610 x 5796 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Entombmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711188/the-entombmentFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licenseThe Last Supper after the painting in San Polo, Venicehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711151/the-last-supper-after-the-painting-san-polo-veniceFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView licenseThe adoration of the shepherdshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712235/the-adoration-the-shepherdsFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTwo studies of a sculpture of a male figurehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711649/two-studies-sculpture-male-figureFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe three Graces and Mercury, after the painting in the Anticollegio, Palazzo Ducale, Venicehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712140/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478579/art-history-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSt Sebastianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712106/sebastianFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547087/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe wedding at Canahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8822012/the-wedding-canaFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic conference poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706278/graphic-conference-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAdoration of the Shepherdshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712882/adoration-the-shepherdsFree Image from public domain licenseRenaissance fair Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686098/renaissance-fair-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseMinerva, Mars and Venus after Jacopo Tintoretto's painting in the Sala dell'Anticollegio, Doge's Palace, Venicehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712294/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic design conference Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9736817/graphic-design-conference-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Virgin and Child in the clouds surrounded by angels and Sts Cosmas and Damian, Cecilia, Secondo and Marinahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711230/image-clouds-angels-faceFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082142/png-art-remix-bookView licenseStudies of figures and heads;the figures on the far left and right are drawn from the front of the paper by Giovanni Angelo…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923445/image-face-paper-artFree Image from public domain licenseOnline auction Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974973/online-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseA kneeling Franciscan (Frans of Assisi?), supported by an angel, holds out flowers with both hands towards the enthroned…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921356/image-face-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseLeft part of lynette.Two sibyls with foils in their hands gesticulate excitedlyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820804/left-part-lynettetwo-sibyls-with-foils-their-hands-gesticulate-excitedlyFree Image from public domain licenseOnline auction poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205261/online-auction-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseTwo studies for a composition in grand architecture.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712160/two-studies-for-composition-grand-architectureFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121884/art-exhibition-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseThe Adoration of the Magihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711277/the-adoration-the-magiFree Image from public domain licensePremium perfume poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526782/premium-perfume-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe besieged Romans receive reinforcements from the other side (end of CIX, CX), the Romans on the march with the emperor;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710977/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGallery flyer template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8818870/gallery-flyer-template-editable-designView licenseHorsemanship, one side withdrawshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809166/horsemanship-one-side-withdrawsFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721900/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseStanding nude woman raising her left armhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711517/standing-nude-woman-raising-her-left-armFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121871/art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMars(?), Venus and Cupidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711627/mars-venus-and-cupidFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cosmetics Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547076/vintage-cosmetics-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSamson takes revenge on the Philistineshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712810/samson-takes-revenge-the-philistinesFree Image from public domain license