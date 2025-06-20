Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationdrawingspaintingHeraldic draft embedded in a triangular pediment by Andreas BodanOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 446 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 8405 x 3124 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMadonna and Child with Sts Antony of Padua and Catherine of Alexandriahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712310/madonna-and-child-with-sts-antony-padua-and-catherine-alexandriaFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDrinking cattlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717191/drinking-cattleFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChrist presents Peter for the keyshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8749365/christ-presents-peter-for-the-keysFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStanding bullhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809618/standing-bullFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBiblical scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712565/biblical-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThree dogshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8810809/three-dogsFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSaint Francis of Assisi ordains new monks? by Camillo Procaccinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922091/saint-francis-assisi-ordains-new-monksFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women's fashion background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647445/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseJacob kisses Rachelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809987/jacob-kisses-rachelFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538439/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseView of the roofs of Rome with the church of San Andrea delle Frattehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8780228/view-the-roofs-rome-with-the-church-san-andrea-delle-fratteFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555575/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKing Henry III, Doge Alvise Mocenigo and Cardinal San Sisto are received by the Venetian Patriarch Giovanni Trevisan on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809538/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLandscape with a bridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8706270/landscape-with-bridgeFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538477/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLandscape with a mule driverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8706409/landscape-with-mule-driverFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519578/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLandscape with a fishermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8706263/landscape-with-fishermanFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531743/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe temptations of St Jeromehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711116/the-temptations-jeromeFree Image from public domain licenseThe Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563455/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseHead of St Annehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8722945/head-anneFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's woman background, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542061/png-art-nouveau-bookView licenseA group of men gathered in front of a gatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711169/group-men-gathered-front-gateFree Image from public domain licenseLouis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564482/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseLandscape with a shepherd with two cows and four goatshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811606/landscape-with-shepherd-with-two-cows-and-four-goatsFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLandscape with a goatherdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8706354/landscape-with-goatherdFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTwo oxenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806847/two-oxenFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542269/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseOx and sheephttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8716935/and-sheepFree Image from public domain license