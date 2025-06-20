rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Heraldic draft embedded in a triangular pediment by Andreas Bodan
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationdrawingspainting
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Madonna and Child with Sts Antony of Padua and Catherine of Alexandria
Madonna and Child with Sts Antony of Padua and Catherine of Alexandria
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712310/madonna-and-child-with-sts-antony-padua-and-catherine-alexandriaFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Drinking cattle
Drinking cattle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717191/drinking-cattleFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Christ presents Peter for the keys
Christ presents Peter for the keys
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8749365/christ-presents-peter-for-the-keysFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Standing bull
Standing bull
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809618/standing-bullFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Biblical scene
Biblical scene
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712565/biblical-sceneFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Three dogs
Three dogs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8810809/three-dogsFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Saint Francis of Assisi ordains new monks? by Camillo Procaccini
Saint Francis of Assisi ordains new monks? by Camillo Procaccini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922091/saint-francis-assisi-ordains-new-monksFree Image from public domain license
Vintage women's fashion background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
Vintage women's fashion background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647445/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView license
Jacob kisses Rachel
Jacob kisses Rachel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809987/jacob-kisses-rachelFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538439/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
View of the roofs of Rome with the church of San Andrea delle Fratte
View of the roofs of Rome with the church of San Andrea delle Fratte
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8780228/view-the-roofs-rome-with-the-church-san-andrea-delle-fratteFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555575/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
King Henry III, Doge Alvise Mocenigo and Cardinal San Sisto are received by the Venetian Patriarch Giovanni Trevisan on…
King Henry III, Doge Alvise Mocenigo and Cardinal San Sisto are received by the Venetian Patriarch Giovanni Trevisan on…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809538/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Landscape with a bridge
Landscape with a bridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8706270/landscape-with-bridgeFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538477/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Landscape with a mule driver
Landscape with a mule driver
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8706409/landscape-with-mule-driverFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519578/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Landscape with a fisherman
Landscape with a fisherman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8706263/landscape-with-fishermanFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531743/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The temptations of St Jerome
The temptations of St Jerome
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711116/the-temptations-jeromeFree Image from public domain license
The Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563455/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
Head of St Anne
Head of St Anne
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8722945/head-anneFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's woman background, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's woman background, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542061/png-art-nouveau-bookView license
A group of men gathered in front of a gate
A group of men gathered in front of a gate
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711169/group-men-gathered-front-gateFree Image from public domain license
Louis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Louis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564482/png-adult-art-nouveauView license
Landscape with a shepherd with two cows and four goats
Landscape with a shepherd with two cows and four goats
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811606/landscape-with-shepherd-with-two-cows-and-four-goatsFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Landscape with a goatherd
Landscape with a goatherd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8706354/landscape-with-goatherdFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Two oxen
Two oxen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806847/two-oxenFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542269/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
Ox and sheep
Ox and sheep
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8716935/and-sheepFree Image from public domain license