Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagecolor chartartwatercolourhousevintagepublic domaindrawingenvelopeExtension to the Comedy House for opera decorations by Niels EigtvedOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 824 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5274 x 7685 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable colorful watercolor house design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15339018/editable-colorful-watercolor-house-design-element-setView licenseThe Comedy House.Facadehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921449/the-comedy-housefacadeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable colorful watercolor house design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15339085/editable-colorful-watercolor-house-design-element-setView licenseThe RoyalTheater.Plan with central building, opera machine house, front building, spectator area, rear building and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921265/photo-image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe eastern gable side of Spurveskjul by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923367/the-eastern-gable-side-spurveskjulFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media reactions, editable vintage cupid. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9584983/social-media-reactions-editable-vintage-cupid-remixed-rawpixelView license[Opera] / ex octava Juntarum editione.] Galeni librorum prima classis naturam corporis humani ... complectens.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14010246/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media reactions, editable vintage cupid. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9580808/social-media-reactions-editable-vintage-cupid-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMap of Skagerak and Kattegat with surrounding countieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8758068/map-skagerak-and-kattegat-with-surrounding-countiesFree Image from public domain licenseF Champenois background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686249/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseThe Comedy House at Kgs.Nytorv in draft.The spectator area and the stage seen from abovehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764971/image-art-house-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseTravel the world surreal escapism collage art remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664958/travel-the-world-surreal-escapism-collage-art-remix-editable-designView licenseBrill's baths from East Street, Brighton. Lithograph by J. Drayton Wyatt after G.G. Scott.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14016071/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChinese peacock, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12716064/chinese-peacock-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBrill's baths from East Street, Brighton. Lithograph by J. Drayton Wyatt after G.G. Scott.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13968728/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseChinese peacock, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12719581/chinese-peacock-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSmall sketch of the decoration, Battisteri, Ravennahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8790509/small-sketch-the-decoration-battisteri-ravennaFree Image from public domain licenseTravel the world surreal escapism collage art remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664966/travel-the-world-surreal-escapism-collage-art-remix-editable-designView licenseProposal for the actor's foyer by Jørgen Kochhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921282/proposal-for-the-actors-foyerFree Image from public domain licensePink coquette aesthetic, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418603/pink-coquette-aesthetic-editable-design-element-setView licenseStudies of early Christian motifs, as well as notes.Ravenna by Niels Larsen Stevnshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924139/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman using smartphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9396960/woman-using-smartphone-editable-social-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOpera omnia ... Tomis duobus comprehensa ... / [Marcello Malpighi].https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14003626/opera-omnia-tomis-duobus-comprehensa-marcello-malpighiFree Image from public domain licensePink coquette aesthetic, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418607/pink-coquette-aesthetic-editable-design-element-setView licenseStudy of fountain, as well as noteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8790096/study-fountain-well-notesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable colorful watercolor house design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15339140/editable-colorful-watercolor-house-design-element-setView licenseUranienburg;construction and ground planhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8819580/uranienburgconstruction-and-ground-planFree Image from public domain licenseEditable colorful watercolor house design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15339109/editable-colorful-watercolor-house-design-element-setView licenseThe Danish fleet's attack on the Swedes, Gripswald, 21 July 1716, no. 4https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8745297/the-danish-fleets-attack-the-swedes-gripswald-july-1716-noFree Image from public domain licenseEditable colorful watercolor house design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15339087/editable-colorful-watercolor-house-design-element-setView licenseOpera omnia / [Thomas Willis].https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14004476/opera-omnia-thomas-willisFree Image from public domain licenseEditable colorful watercolor house design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15339199/editable-colorful-watercolor-house-design-element-setView licenseCopy after early Christian mosaics, as well as color noteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8790429/copy-after-early-christian-mosaics-well-color-notesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable colorful watercolor house design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15339197/editable-colorful-watercolor-house-design-element-setView licenseMagnes sive de arte magnetica opus tripartitum. Quo praeterquam quod universa magnetis natura, ejusque in omnibus artibus et…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13987090/image-paper-cartoon-patternFree Image from public domain licenseEditable colorful watercolor house design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15339116/editable-colorful-watercolor-house-design-element-setView licenseOpera omnia, figuris elegantissimis in aes incisis illustrata : Tomis duobus comprehensa. Quorum catalogum sequens pagina…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13997239/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable pink coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16018871/editable-pink-coquette-design-element-setView licenseCairo: Choubra Kiosk near Cairo, Right side, No. 30, ca. 1860 – 1870 by wilhelm hammerschmidthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18947704/photo-image-side-house-buildingFree Image from public domain license