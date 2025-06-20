Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagemarcus de byebearbear paintingsanimalartvintagepublic domaindrawingSeated bear, facing left by Marcus de ByeOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 947 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5412 x 4273 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPolar bear and penguins, global warming editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346813/polar-bear-and-penguins-global-warming-editable-collage-artView licenseBear standing, facing lefthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711971/bear-standing-facing-leftFree Image from public domain licensePolar bear png penguins, global warming editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9333095/polar-bear-png-penguins-global-warming-editable-collage-artView licenseRecumbent bear, facing left by Marcus de Byehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921285/recumbent-bear-facing-left-marcus-byeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage people remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803726/vintage-people-remixView licenseLying bear eating something from its left pawhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710196/lying-bear-eating-something-from-its-left-pawFree Image from public domain licenseArt week poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14831947/art-week-poster-templateView licenseBear standing, facing left by Marcus de Byehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922126/bear-standing-facing-left-marcus-byeFree Image from public domain licenseInteractive exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14874989/interactive-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseSleeping bearhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711002/sleeping-bearFree Image from public domain licenseArt week, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002906/art-week-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseStanding bear with outstretched pawshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712345/standing-bear-with-outstretched-pawsFree Image from public domain licensePolar bear and penguins, global warming editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347102/polar-bear-and-penguins-global-warming-editable-collage-artView licenseStanding bear near a planthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711021/standing-bear-near-plantFree Image from public domain licensePolar bear png penguins, global warming editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347077/polar-bear-png-penguins-global-warming-editable-collage-artView licenseLying bear, front view, drinking from a bowlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711078/lying-bear-front-view-drinking-from-bowlFree Image from public domain licenseImmersive art experience Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764437/immersive-art-experience-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLying bear with an outstretched pawhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710166/lying-bear-with-outstretched-pawFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal Christmas party, digital art editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617264/animal-christmas-party-digital-art-editable-remixView licenseLying bear, seen in profile, drinking from a bowl by Marcus de Byehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921284/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWomen community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726995/women-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDrinking bear by Marcus de Byehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921109/drinking-bear-marcus-byeFree Image from public domain licenseBookworm poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560223/bookworm-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLying bear, seen from behindhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809823/lying-bear-seen-from-behindFree Image from public domain licenseStorytime poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597492/storytime-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCrouching bearhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710112/crouching-bearFree Image from public domain licenseCute baby animal with flower meadow illustration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001962/cute-baby-animal-with-flower-meadow-illustration-element-set-editable-designView licenseTitle page for "Bjørne"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711946/title-page-for-bjorneFree Image from public domain licenseGrizzly bear jogging in gym clothes, digital art editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633247/grizzly-bear-jogging-gym-clothes-digital-art-editable-remixView licenseSitting bear, front view by Marcus de Byehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922388/sitting-bear-front-view-marcus-byeFree Image from public domain licenseFlower shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764509/flower-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseReclining lion facing lefthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809601/reclining-lion-facing-leftFree Image from public domain licenseSurfer koala bear, digital art editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12616718/surfer-koala-bear-digital-art-editable-remixView licenseGrazing and lying sheephttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710195/grazing-and-lying-sheepFree Image from public domain licenseGrizzly bear eating fish paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12624280/grizzly-bear-eating-fish-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseRecumbent sheep, head turned towards the shoulderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710186/recumbent-sheep-head-turned-towards-the-shoulderFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal Christmas party, digital art editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633249/animal-christmas-party-digital-art-editable-remixView licenseRecumbent ram, facing lefthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712142/recumbent-ram-facing-leftFree Image from public domain licenseBear ballerina, digital art editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12616919/bear-ballerina-digital-art-editable-remixView licenseGrazing sheep, front viewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711205/grazing-sheep-front-viewFree Image from public domain license