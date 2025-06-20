rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Dairy cow by Paulus Potter
Save
Edit Image
paulus pottercow paintingpublic domain etchingcow etchingvintage cowcowanimalart
Meat industry Instagram story template, editable text
Meat industry Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12059859/meat-industry-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Standing stud, facing right
Standing stud, facing right
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922087/standing-stud-facing-rightFree Image from public domain license
Sewing class Instagram post template, editable text
Sewing class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11993819/sewing-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Standing stud, facing left
Standing stud, facing left
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712410/standing-stud-facing-leftFree Image from public domain license
Meat industry poster template, editable text and design
Meat industry poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12059855/meat-industry-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Head of a bull by James Ward
Head of a bull by James Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923821/head-bullFree Image from public domain license
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830666/png-1932-agriculture-animalView license
Polish riders by unknown
Polish riders by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920946/polish-riders-unknownFree Image from public domain license
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830686/png-agriculture-animal-artView license
Ottoman cavalryman with lance and bow by Christian Rothgiesser
Ottoman cavalryman with lance and bow by Christian Rothgiesser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920748/ottoman-cavalryman-with-lance-and-bowFree Image from public domain license
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630155/image-agriculture-animal-artView license
Ornament by unknown
Ornament by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921010/ornament-unknownFree Image from public domain license
Cow reading png sticker, mixed media editable design
Cow reading png sticker, mixed media editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8707294/cow-reading-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-designView license
The head of a mountain goat by unknown
The head of a mountain goat by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920711/the-head-mountain-goat-unknownFree Image from public domain license
Beer label template, editable design
Beer label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516270/beer-label-template-editable-designView license
Judith with the head of Holofernes by unknown
Judith with the head of Holofernes by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921358/judith-with-the-head-holofernes-unknownFree Image from public domain license
Livestock farming Instagram post template, editable text
Livestock farming Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11731223/livestock-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Matthew the Evangelist by Johannes Hulsman
Matthew the Evangelist by Johannes Hulsman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921357/matthew-the-evangelistFree Image from public domain license
Meat industry Instagram post template, editable text
Meat industry Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11731221/meat-industry-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait by unknown
Portrait by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921463/portrait-unknownFree Image from public domain license
Whole milk label template, editable design
Whole milk label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14489557/whole-milk-label-template-editable-designView license
Maria reading with Anna and Joachim by unknown
Maria reading with Anna and Joachim by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920943/maria-reading-with-anna-and-joachim-unknownFree Image from public domain license
Low-fat milk label template, editable design
Low-fat milk label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14489615/low-fat-milk-label-template-editable-designView license
Studies of male and female heads by unknown
Studies of male and female heads by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923186/studies-male-and-female-heads-unknownFree Image from public domain license
Meat industry blog banner template, editable text
Meat industry blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12059851/meat-industry-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Nude female figure by unknown
Nude female figure by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921217/nude-female-figure-unknownFree Image from public domain license
Vintage book sale Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage book sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11993792/vintage-book-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Head of a cow
Head of a cow
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923717/head-cowFree Image from public domain license
Abstract education background, cow-headed student remixed media
Abstract education background, cow-headed student remixed media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7606059/abstract-education-background-cow-headed-student-remixed-mediaView license
Allegorical female figure by unknown
Allegorical female figure by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923277/allegorical-female-figure-unknownFree Image from public domain license
Cattle farming poster template, editable text and design
Cattle farming poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12558103/cattle-farming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Floral ornament by unknown
Floral ornament by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920540/floral-ornament-unknownFree Image from public domain license
Cow poster template, editable text and design
Cow poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11765397/cow-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Figure scene by the coast by unknown
Figure scene by the coast by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922210/figure-scene-the-coast-unknownFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture Facebook story template
Indian art & culture Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027228/indian-art-culture-facebook-story-templateView license
Fan-shaped leaf. by unknown
Fan-shaped leaf. by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921488/fan-shaped-leaf-unknownFree Image from public domain license
Cow feed Instagram post template, editable text
Cow feed Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12222111/cow-feed-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Part of Claus Berg's altarpiece in Odense by unknown
Part of Claus Berg's altarpiece in Odense by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921917/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture Instagram post template
Indian art & culture Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027223/indian-art-culture-instagram-post-templateView license
Kronborg by unknown
Kronborg by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921916/kronborg-unknownFree Image from public domain license