Edit ImageCrop15SaveSaveEdit Imagevilhelm lundstrømlundstromcubism1940s artvilhelm1940modern paintingroadRoad with houses by Vilhelm LundstrømOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1012 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1600 x 1349 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFemale model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827595/png-art-artwork-beigeView licenseStanding nude woman, profile righthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8768337/standing-nude-woman-profile-rightFree Image from public domain licenseFemale model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827609/png-1930-adult-artView licenseStanding nude woman, facing righthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8768525/standing-nude-woman-facing-rightFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11775023/beauty-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseTwo people readinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8768375/two-people-readingFree Image from public domain licenseSeated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828326/png-1950-art-artworkView licenseStanding nude woman, profile right, drapery in handhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8768476/standing-nude-woman-profile-right-drapery-handFree Image from public domain licenseSeated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828307/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseStanding nude woman, facing righthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8768565/standing-nude-woman-facing-rightFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Vilhelm Lundstrom. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814691/png-art-artwork-blueView licenseStanding nude woman, facing right, drapery in handhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8768295/standing-nude-woman-facing-right-drapery-handFree Image from public domain licenseCanvas frame editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12510693/canvas-frame-editable-mockupView licenseStanding nude woman, profile right, drapery in handhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8768351/standing-nude-woman-profile-right-drapery-handFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition ticket template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710182/art-exhibition-ticket-template-editable-designView licenseStanding nude woman, facing righthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8768415/standing-nude-woman-facing-rightFree Image from public domain licenseMotherhood poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12529735/motherhood-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStanding nude woman, facing righthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8768655/standing-nude-woman-facing-rightFree Image from public domain licenseMotherhood Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11768949/motherhood-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStanding nude woman, profile right, drapery in handhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8768405/standing-nude-woman-profile-right-drapery-handFree Image from public domain licenseMotherhood Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12529740/motherhood-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseStanding nude woman, profile right, drapery in handhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8768609/standing-nude-woman-profile-right-drapery-handFree Image from public domain licenseVirtual art exhibitionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14708610/virtual-art-exhibitionView licenseStanding nude woman, facing righthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8768560/standing-nude-woman-facing-rightFree Image from public domain licenseMotherhood blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12529730/motherhood-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseStanding nude woman, facing right, drapery in handhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8768442/standing-nude-woman-facing-right-drapery-handFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12608488/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStanding nude woman, profile right, drapery in handhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8768407/standing-nude-woman-profile-right-drapery-handFree Image from public domain licenseWooden photo png frame mockup element, vintage editable design with The Little Monkey painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9802313/png-art-artwork-botanicalView licenseStanding nude woman, facing right, drapery in handhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8768523/standing-nude-woman-facing-right-drapery-handFree Image from public domain licenseNight gallery museum ticket template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710191/night-gallery-museum-ticket-template-editable-designView licenseStanding nude woman, profile right, drapery in handhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8768508/standing-nude-woman-profile-right-drapery-handFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14711328/art-exhibition-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseSeated female model by Vilhelm Lundstrømhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920582/seated-female-model-vilhelm-lundstromFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseKneeling woman, profile to lefthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8768503/kneeling-woman-profile-leftFree Image from public domain licenseModern black frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10101426/modern-black-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseSeated naked woman seen from the fronthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8768444/seated-naked-woman-seen-from-the-frontFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14719378/art-exhibition-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseSeated naked woman seen from the fronthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8768793/seated-naked-woman-seen-from-the-frontFree Image from public domain license