rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Decapitation of St John the Baptist by Jacopo Bassano
Save
Edit Image
dog vintagedog paintingjacopo bassanojohn the baptistman in paintingdogdog art public domainbook
History podcast Facebook post template, editable design
History podcast Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687770/history-podcast-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
The Rich Man and Lazarus
The Rich Man and Lazarus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9494970/the-rich-man-and-lazarusFree Image from public domain license
Book exchange poster template
Book exchange poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12931363/book-exchange-poster-templateView license
The Finding of Moses (1741) by John Baptist Jackson, Veronese, Titian, Jacopo Tintoretto, Veronese and Jacopo Bassano
The Finding of Moses (1741) by John Baptist Jackson, Veronese, Titian, Jacopo Tintoretto, Veronese and Jacopo Bassano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10018856/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Worship Facebook post template, editable design
Worship Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687532/worship-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
The entombment of Christ. Woodcut by J.B. Jackson after J. Bassano.
The entombment of Christ. Woodcut by J.B. Jackson after J. Bassano.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13966350/the-entombment-christ-woodcut-jb-jackson-after-bassanoFree Image from public domain license
Pet-friendly spaces presentation template
Pet-friendly spaces presentation template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13886207/pet-friendly-spaces-presentation-templateView license
The agony in the garden. Colour woodcut by J.B. Jackson after J. Bassano.
The agony in the garden. Colour woodcut by J.B. Jackson after J. Bassano.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13990440/the-agony-the-garden-colour-woodcut-jb-jackson-after-bassanoFree Image from public domain license
Colorful European buildings background, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Colorful European buildings background, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509571/colorful-european-buildings-background-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
The Entombment (1739) by John Baptist Jackson and Jacopo Bassano
The Entombment (1739) by John Baptist Jackson and Jacopo Bassano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10018606/the-entombment-1739-john-baptist-jackson-and-jacopo-bassanoFree Image from public domain license
People walking during Christmas paper craft editable remix
People walking during Christmas paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613620/people-walking-during-christmas-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
Seated male model, seen from the front, holding a staff with his right hand
Seated male model, seen from the front, holding a staff with his right hand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786349/seated-male-model-seen-from-the-front-holding-staff-with-his-right-handFree Image from public domain license
Future in our hands Instagram post template, editable text
Future in our hands Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596921/future-our-hands-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Saint John the Baptist in the wilderness, holding a cross. Etching by P.E. Menarola after J. Bassano, 1680/1700.
Saint John the Baptist in the wilderness, holding a cross. Etching by P.E. Menarola after J. Bassano, 1680/1700.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14013713/image-person-cross-artFree Image from public domain license
People walking on street paper craft editable remix
People walking on street paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612156/people-walking-street-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
The agony in the garden. Colour woodcut by J.B. Jackson after J. Bassano.
The agony in the garden. Colour woodcut by J.B. Jackson after J. Bassano.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13987028/the-agony-the-garden-colour-woodcut-jb-jackson-after-bassanoFree Image from public domain license
Future in our hands Instagram post template
Future in our hands Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117345/future-our-hands-instagram-post-templateView license
Decapitation of Saint John the Baptist. Engraving.
Decapitation of Saint John the Baptist. Engraving.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14019112/decapitation-saint-john-the-baptist-engravingFree Image from public domain license
September 2025 calendar mobile wallpaper template
September 2025 calendar mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776346/september-2025-calendar-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
Dives and Lazarus (Right Panel) (1743) by John Baptist Jackson and Jacopo Bassano
Dives and Lazarus (Right Panel) (1743) by John Baptist Jackson and Jacopo Bassano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10019153/image-lion-dog-animalFree Image from public domain license
Space desert surreal remix, editable design
Space desert surreal remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664070/space-desert-surreal-remix-editable-designView license
Johannes kastaja kerää kukkia vanhemmilleen, Jacopo Bassano
Johannes kastaja kerää kukkia vanhemmilleen, Jacopo Bassano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8863428/johannes-kastaja-keraa-kukkia-vanhemmilleenFree Image from public domain license
Flower quote Facebook post template
Flower quote Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632156/flower-quote-facebook-post-templateView license
Decapitation of Saint John the Baptist. Engraving by S.A. Bolswert after Sir P.P. Rubens.
Decapitation of Saint John the Baptist. Engraving by S.A. Bolswert after Sir P.P. Rubens.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13971344/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition flyer template, editable design
Art exhibition flyer template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8818895/art-exhibition-flyer-template-editable-designView license
Venetian Set: Entombment of Christ by John Baptist Jackson and Jacopo Bassano
Venetian Set: Entombment of Christ by John Baptist Jackson and Jacopo Bassano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9642693/venetian-set-entombment-christ-john-baptist-jackson-and-jacopo-bassanoFree Image from public domain license
Book about men cover template
Book about men cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14373681/book-about-men-cover-templateView license
Saint Mary (the Blessed Virgin) with the Christ Child and Saint John the Baptist. Engraving by T. Matham after J. Bassano…
Saint Mary (the Blessed Virgin) with the Christ Child and Saint John the Baptist. Engraving by T. Matham after J. Bassano…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14004891/image-dog-face-jesus-christFree Image from public domain license
In the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
In the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827942/png-adult-apple-artView license
Young man resting his head in his right hand, leaning on a chair
Young man resting his head in his right hand, leaning on a chair
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786354/young-man-resting-his-head-his-right-hand-leaning-chairFree Image from public domain license
Traveling with pets poster template
Traveling with pets poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13274406/traveling-with-pets-poster-templateView license
Decapitation of Saint John the Baptist. Engraving by N. Le Mire, 1791, after Borel after G. Reni.
Decapitation of Saint John the Baptist. Engraving by N. Le Mire, 1791, after Borel after G. Reni.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13993514/image-person-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Summer escape Instagram post template, editable text
Summer escape Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764260/summer-escape-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Entombment
The Entombment
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9119503/the-entombmentFree Image from public domain license
Traveling with pets poster template
Traveling with pets poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13274852/traveling-with-pets-poster-templateView license
The decapitation of Saint John the Baptist. Stipple engraving by W.H. Egleton, 1844, after G.F. Barbieri, il Guercino.
The decapitation of Saint John the Baptist. Stipple engraving by W.H. Egleton, 1844, after G.F. Barbieri, il Guercino.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13967636/image-person-art-clothingFree Image from public domain license
In the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
In the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827943/png-1917-art-artworkView license
Virgin and Child with the Young Saint John the Baptist by Jacopo Bassano
Virgin and Child with the Young Saint John the Baptist by Jacopo Bassano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962302/virgin-and-child-with-the-young-saint-john-the-baptist-jacopo-bassanoFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote Instagram post template, editable text
Inspirational quote Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11864724/inspirational-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Decapitation of Saint John the Baptist. Etching by F. Forster after Cesare da Sesto.
Decapitation of Saint John the Baptist. Etching by F. Forster after Cesare da Sesto.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13956419/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license