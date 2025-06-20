Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagevuillardedouard vuillardlithographimpressionism public domainpost impressionismfacepersonartMaternity by Édouard VuillardOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 976 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4625 x 3762 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGrowth & positivity Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854172/growth-positivity-instagram-post-templateView licenseInterior à la suspension by Édouard Vuillardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921118/interior-suspension-edouard-vuillardFree Image from public domain licenseHappiness lives here Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854171/happiness-lives-here-instagram-post-templateView licenseInterieur aux tentures roses I by Édouard Vuillardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920617/image-roses-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJesus is risen poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486874/jesus-risen-poster-templateView licenseLes deux belles-soeurs by Édouard Vuillardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921636/les-deux-belles-soeurs-edouard-vuillardFree Image from public domain licenseEscape the everyday Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9242695/escape-the-everyday-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseThe couturier by Édouard Vuillardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920896/the-couturier-edouard-vuillardFree Image from public domain licenseFind your hobby Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9242691/find-your-hobby-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseInterieur aux tentures roses I (1899) illustration by Edouard Vuillard. Original public domain image from The Statens Museum…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103464/image-roses-face-artFree Image from public domain licenseSmart living podcast Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9242688/smart-living-podcast-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licensePierrot by Édouard Vuillardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920735/pierrot-edouard-vuillardFree Image from public domain licenseImpressionism Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11747251/impressionism-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFemme au Tub by Henri de Toulouse Lautrechttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920764/femme-tub-henri-toulouse-lautrecFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseFemme au Lit, Profile, au Petit Liver by Henri de Toulouse Lautrechttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923509/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFishing camp Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13206434/fishing-camp-instagram-post-templateView licenseFemme qui se peigne, la Coiffure by Henri de Toulouse Lautrechttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920816/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOyster Friday Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9242956/oyster-friday-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseProgram for The Pillars of Society by Ibsen, staged by L'Oeuvre, June 1896 (1896) by Édouard Vuillardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776271/image-face-person-newspaperFree Image from public domain licenseOyster Friday Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9267617/oyster-friday-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseDébauchehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721276/debaucheFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007399/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFemme en Corset, Conquête de Passagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721353/femme-corset-conquete-passageFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood cookbook Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9267697/seafood-cookbook-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseFrontispiece pour Elleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721402/frontispiece-pour-ellesFree Image from public domain licenseChurch worship service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486887/church-worship-service-poster-templateView licenseFemme á Glace, la Glace á Mainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721396/femme-glace-glace-mainFree Image from public domain licenseArt supplies shop advertisement Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727020/art-supplies-shop-advertisement-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseFemme qui se lave, la Toilettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721629/femme-qui-lave-toiletteFree Image from public domain licenseArt painting museum Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240580/art-painting-museum-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseCover by Edouard Vuillard, Auguste Clot and Ambroise Vollardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9672420/cover-edouard-vuillard-auguste-clot-and-ambroise-vollardFree Image from public domain licenseFriends forever Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924844/friends-forever-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFemme sur le Dos, Lassitudehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721454/femme-sur-dos-lassitudeFree Image from public domain licenseArt painting gallery Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240583/art-painting-gallery-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseFemme au plateau, Petit Déjeuner, Madame Baron et Mademoiselle Popohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721295/femme-plateau-petit-dejeuner-madame-baron-mademoiselle-popoFree Image from public domain licenseCreative coping blog Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727022/creative-coping-blog-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseBrandès dans sa Logehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721489/brandes-dans-logeFree Image from public domain licenseArt podcast Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957050/art-podcast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLa Terreur de Grenellehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721249/terreur-grenelleFree Image from public domain license