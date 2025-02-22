Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit ImageengravinghorsechristianpaintinganimalpersonartvintageDuke Christian Albrecht's entry into Kiel by Christian RothgiesserOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 883 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4971 x 3657 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWorship night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791330/worship-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDuke Christian Albrecht's entry into Kielhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760546/duke-christian-albrechts-entry-into-kielFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10782744/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseA table by Christian Rothgiesserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921765/tableFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10783486/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseOttoman cavalryman with lance and bow by Christian Rothgiesserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920748/ottoman-cavalryman-with-lance-and-bowFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10487502/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseFilming on the occasion of the inauguration of Kiel University.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920829/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202358/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licensePalace Interior with smartly dressed men by Christian Rothgiesserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920909/palace-interior-with-smartly-dressed-menFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473189/png-activity-adult-aestheticView licenseJesus is nailed to the cross by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922676/jesus-nailed-the-cross-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473171/png-activity-adult-aestheticView licenseFilming on the occasion of the inauguration of Kiel University by Jürgen Ovenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920833/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHorse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670435/horse-farm-animal-vintage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePart of Claus Berg's altarpiece in Odense by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921917/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429264/horse-riding-poster-templateView licenseArkhangelsk by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921477/arkhangelsk-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseShow jumping poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428658/show-jumping-poster-templateView licenseEcce Homo by Justus Danckertshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923890/ecce-homoFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428692/horse-riding-poster-templateView licenseJesus and Mary by Gerhard Altzenbachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923602/jesus-and-maryFree Image from public domain licenseShow jumping poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429242/show-jumping-poster-templateView licenseVirgin Mary with the baby Jesus, surrounded by musical angels by Gerhard Altzenbachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919520/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChristianity course poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601283/christianity-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSalvage of the shipwrecked by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921576/salvage-the-shipwrecked-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseHorse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670068/horse-farm-animal-vintage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChild Jesus kneeling before the passion instruments by Nicolas Regnessonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921367/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy flyer template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240816/horse-riding-academy-flyer-template-editableView licenseEntry into a cityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807896/entry-into-cityFree Image from public domain licenseVintage city mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10487507/vintage-city-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license"Noteburg" by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921479/noteburg-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseVintage city mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10783932/vintage-city-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license"Mensa Ducalis".The guest invitation to Duke Christian Albrecht after the inauguration of the University of Kielhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811315/image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240839/horse-riding-academy-poster-template-customizable-design-textView license"torch shock" by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921476/torch-shock-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseExorcism poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13131969/exorcism-poster-templateView licenseThe Law and Gospel or Conversation between Moses and Christ by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921556/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770136/sunday-service-poster-templateView licenseA warship in motion by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921310/warship-motion-unknownFree Image from public domain license