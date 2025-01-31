Edit ImageCrop14SaveSaveEdit Imagec.w. eckersbergvintage paintingscottagecottage landscapefield watercolorchristoffer wilhelm eckersbergpencil brushcountryside watercolourA brickworks on Møn by C.W. EckersbergOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 837 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5248 x 3662 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable cottage garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15547059/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView licenseProspect from Frederiksberg garden by the castle and the Temple of Apis by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920110/image-face-plant-watercolorFree Image from public domain licenseEditable art mockup landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15360508/editable-art-mockup-landscapeView licenseChristine Rebekka Eckersberg, née Hyssing, the artist's first wife by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922571/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable charming cottage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15595783/editable-charming-cottage-design-element-setView licenseStudy from the Deerpark near Copenhagen by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923520/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGood morning poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596733/good-morning-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe fountain in the garden of Palazzo Barberini, Rome by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921593/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable charming cottage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15595269/editable-charming-cottage-design-element-setView licenseThe Seine Bridge at Neuilly, Paris, 13 May 1812 by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921702/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Easter Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052002/happy-easter-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Devil's Cleft at Liselund Manor. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924756/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cottage garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15548752/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView licenseFrom the Franciscan monastery at Santa Maria in Aracoeli, Rome by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923559/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEaster egg hunt Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052179/easter-egg-hunt-instagram-post-templateView licenseView from the garden of the Palazzo Barberini towards the palace and the Quirinale, Rome by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923422/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable charming cottage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15600837/editable-charming-cottage-design-element-setView licenseOdysseus flees from Polyphemus by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923510/odysseus-flees-from-polyphemus-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cottage garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546887/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView licenseSleeping naked boy by a wall by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920097/sleeping-naked-boy-wall-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cottage garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546860/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView licenseThe corvette Flora, moored in the fleet's berth, dries sails. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923303/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable charming cottage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15600815/editable-charming-cottage-design-element-setView licenseFoundation of the Order of the Elephant by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921696/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cottage garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546889/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView licenseAt the church of Saint-Martin in Montmorency, north of Paris, 10 July 1812 by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921936/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable charming cottage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15595258/editable-charming-cottage-design-element-setView licenseThe linear perspective, applied to the art of painting - Draft for unused illustration - Southern courtyard with farmer…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922079/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor mansion, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203271/watercolor-mansion-editable-remix-designView licenseProspect of Porta S.Paolo and Piramide di Caio Cestio seen from the city side, Rome. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923424/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cottage garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15547058/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView licenseA corvette. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921751/corvette-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor mansion, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10381703/watercolor-mansion-editable-remix-designView licenseKongens Nytorv with the main guard by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924392/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWinter snow party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684559/winter-snow-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseA Russian frigate. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921750/russian-frigate-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cottage garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546909/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView licenseA Danish frigate at anchor and an English brig under sail by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924532/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor mansion in countryside, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11453594/editable-watercolor-mansion-countryside-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseTelemachos meets Odysseus disguised as a beggar at the shepherd Eumaios - Odysseus;fragment of the whole composition. by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923420/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license