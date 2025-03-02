Edit ImageCrop44SaveSaveEdit Imagebaroquebaroque paintingpeter pauls rubenspeter paul rubensbaroque flowersmadonnaoil painting flowersbaroque floralA flower-wreathed niche with a stone figure of the MadonnaOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 891 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4537 x 6109 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGold picture frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Virgin and Child painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9820100/png-art-artwork-babyView licenseThe Mocking of Christhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8728970/the-mocking-christFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView licensePenitent Magdalenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797381/penitent-magdaleneFree Image from public domain licenseMotherhood Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11768949/motherhood-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLute playerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798007/lute-playerFree Image from public domain licenseMotherhood poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12529735/motherhood-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Stigmatization of Saint Francishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923714/the-stigmatization-saint-francisFree Image from public domain licenseMotherhood Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12529740/motherhood-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseArcadian landscape by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922151/arcadian-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseMotherhood blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12529730/motherhood-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePeasants Merry-Makinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737312/peasants-merry-makingFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958672/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMystic marriage of Saint Catherine of Alexandria Madonna and Child by Peter Paul Rubens.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975583/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLady with an Ermine art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060368/lady-with-ermine-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Parable of the Wise and the Foolish Virgins by Hieronymus Francken IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921116/the-parable-the-wise-and-the-foolish-virginsFree Image from public domain licenseLady with an Ermine computer wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060389/lady-with-ermine-computer-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licensePeter Paul Rubens - The Rape of the Daughters of Leucippushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666588/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLady with an Ermine background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060473/lady-with-ermine-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLady's portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797798/ladys-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseLady with an Ermine art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060474/lady-with-ermine-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSmiling man, woman, table with mug, pipe etc.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797236/smiling-man-woman-table-with-mug-pipe-etcFree Image from public domain licenseLady with an Ermine background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060342/lady-with-ermine-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDetail from the Babylonian harlothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8790788/detail-from-the-babylonian-harlotFree Image from public domain licenseMother with child, vintage illustrtion by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829473/png-adult-affection-artView licenseVirgin Mary Ascension and Coronationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8790598/virgin-mary-ascension-and-coronationFree Image from public domain licenseCat with pearl earring background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058878/cat-with-pearl-earring-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAdoration of the Virgin Maryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8790737/adoration-the-virgin-maryFree Image from public domain licenseLady with an Ermine mobile wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060475/lady-with-ermine-mobile-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCopy after the right side of the Holy Family with Joachim and St.Anna.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8790562/copy-after-the-right-side-the-holy-family-with-joachim-and-stannaFree Image from public domain licenseLady with an Ermine desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060476/lady-with-ermine-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797743/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseLady with an Ermine phone wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060379/lady-with-ermine-phone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChrist as Man of Sorrows.Virgin and Childhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8747933/christ-man-sorrowsvirgin-and-childFree Image from public domain licenseCat with pearl earring background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058676/cat-with-pearl-earring-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA shell from a niche, a base and two pieces of ornamental friezeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787949/shell-from-niche-base-and-two-pieces-ornamental-friezesFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944008/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHalf-length portrait of a young woman in a beret in three-quarter profile to the lefthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727504/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944007/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Defeat of Sennacherib (1618-1645) by Pieter Claesz Soutman and Sir Peter Paul Rubenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10005895/image-animal-face-personFree Image from public domain license