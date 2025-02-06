Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage portrait engravingvintage engraved headwoman portrait engravingthe holy familyholy engravingengravingfacepersonThe Holy Family and St.Clara by Federico BarocciOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 905 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3437 x 4556 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHoli celebration blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118248/holi-celebration-blog-banner-templateView licensePhilip Count of Hohenlohehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8749073/philip-count-hohenloheFree Image from public domain licenseCloseup of diverse senior adults sitting by the pool enjoying summer togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912885/closeup-diverse-senior-adults-sitting-the-pool-enjoying-summer-togetherView licenseWolfgang Wilhelm Count of the Palatinatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752822/wolfgang-wilhelm-count-the-palatinateFree Image from public domain licenseMuslim lifestyle Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427752/muslim-lifestyle-facebook-post-templateView license"Memento Mori" by Crispijn De Passehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921043/memento-moriFree Image from public domain licenseHoli festival blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13116187/holi-festival-blog-banner-templateView licenseLamoral, Count of Egmonthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8749077/lamoral-count-egmontFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseFrederik V of Bohemia with his wife Elisabeth and son Frederik Henrikhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8749246/frederik-bohemia-with-his-wife-elisabeth-and-son-frederik-henrikFree Image from public domain licenseHoli day run Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117333/holi-day-run-instagram-post-templateView licenseDuke Christian of Braunschweighttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8749012/duke-christian-braunschweigFree Image from public domain licenseHoli party blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117862/holi-party-blog-banner-templateView licenseDuke Christian of Braunschweighttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8749259/duke-christian-braunschweigFree Image from public domain licenseHappy holi blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118247/happy-holi-blog-banner-templateView licenseHenry IV and Mary of Medicihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752552/henry-and-mary-mediciFree Image from public domain licenseFamily timehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914187/family-timeView licenseCoat of arms of Henry IVhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752825/coat-arms-henryFree Image from public domain licenseHave a blessed Eid poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478331/have-blessed-eid-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFemale head in profile to lefthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8785954/female-head-profile-leftFree Image from public domain licenseFamily timehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914180/family-timeView licenseL'amant radoteur.Old man with a young womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8818126/lamant-radoteurold-man-with-young-womanFree Image from public domain licenseFamily timehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914497/family-timeView licenseThe coffee drinkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813896/the-coffee-drinkFree Image from public domain licenseFamily timehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914176/family-timeView licenseLandscape with Isaac's sacrificehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762352/landscape-with-isaacs-sacrificeFree Image from public domain licenseHave a blessed Eid Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478330/have-blessed-eid-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Holy Family and John the Baptisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8761237/the-holy-family-and-john-the-baptistFree Image from public domain licenseHoli festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117339/holi-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseDeath of Senecahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746291/death-senecaFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121884/art-exhibition-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseCard players.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746795/card-playersFree Image from public domain licenseThe Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497001/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseDavid meets Abigailhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762101/david-meets-abigailFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121871/art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe rebellious people destroy the icons and scare away the clergyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811567/the-rebellious-people-destroy-the-icons-and-scare-away-the-clergyFree Image from public domain licenseHave a blessed Eid blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478326/have-blessed-eid-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFrederik Lütkenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8761270/frederik-lutkenFree Image from public domain licenseHave a blessed Eid poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767241/have-blessed-eid-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJørgen Thistedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8815843/jorgen-thistedFree Image from public domain license