Jasminum odoratissimum (house jasmine);Punica granatum (pomegranate) by Maria Sibylla Merian
Summer sale, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002595/summer-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Rosa foetida (yellow rose);Rosa foetida (Turkish rose) by Maria Sibylla Merian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920620/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain license
Editable farming design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13819728/editable-farming-design-community-remixView license
Rosa hemisphaerica (sulphur yellow rose);Rosa ×alba (white rose) by Maria Sibylla Merian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921535/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain license
Get your glow Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843541/get-your-glow-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Primula ×pubescens (garden auricle) by Maria Sibylla Merian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921257/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Coffee beans label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777258/coffee-beans-label-templateView license
Anemone hepatica (blue anemone) by Maria Sibylla Merian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921832/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Vegetable gardening Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843559/vegetable-gardening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Tulipa gesneriana (garden tulip) by Maria Sibylla Merian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921454/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage floral woman background, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8630974/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView license
Tulipa gesneriana (garden tulip) by Maria Sibylla Merian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921632/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Minimal photo frame mockup, home decor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7705409/minimal-photo-frame-mockup-home-decorView license
Aquilegia vulgaris (common columbine) by Maria Sibylla Merian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921389/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage wedding, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16542943/vintage-wedding-editable-element-setView license
Polemonium caeruleum (common Jacob's ladder);Lotus tetragonolobus (asparagus pea) by Maria Sibylla Merian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921445/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable red rose border, Art Nouveau green background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8624648/editable-red-rose-border-art-nouveau-green-backgroundView license
Hesperis matronalis (common evening star) by Maria Sibylla Merian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921939/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Pink watercolor background, editable rose border design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685783/pink-watercolor-background-editable-rose-border-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cardamine pratensis (cress);Campanula rotundifolia (?) (little bell);Silene vulgaris (?) (bladder moth) by Maria Sibylla…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921892/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman border background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8556918/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView license
Crocus angustifolius (Balkan crocus);Crocus versicolor (alpine crocus);Crocus vernus (?) (spring crocus) by Maria Sibylla…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921925/photo-image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage floral woman background, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631917/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Viburnum opulus (common snowball);Jasminum officinale (Jasmine);Cytisus scoparius (common broom) by Maria Sibylla Merian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921790/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage wedding, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16543154/vintage-wedding-editable-element-setView license
Mirabilis jalapa (miracle flower);Bellis perennis (common daisy) by Maria Sibylla Merian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922417/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Rose background, editable pink watercolor texture, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694104/rose-background-editable-pink-watercolor-texture-remixed-rawpixelView license
Amaranthus cruentus (red amaranth);Jacobaea maritima (grey leaf);Clematis integrifolia (blue perennial clematis) by Maria…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922348/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Brown background, editable roses frame drawing design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714188/brown-background-editable-roses-frame-drawing-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lunaria annua (Judas money);Doronicum pardalianches (heartleaf chamois root);Adonis vernalis (spring adonis) by Maria…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921831/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Rose frame, editable brown background illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714159/rose-frame-editable-brown-background-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ranunculus illyricus (steppe buttercup);Anemone nemorosa (white anemone) by Maria Sibylla Merian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921567/photo-image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Beige background, editable roses frame drawing design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8556934/beige-background-editable-roses-frame-drawing-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Primula vulgaris (large-flowered cowslip);Primula ×pubescens (garden auricle) by Maria Sibylla Merian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921893/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain license
Rose frame, editable beige background illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631893/rose-frame-editable-beige-background-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Saponaria officinalis (common soapwort);Convolvulus tricolor (maiden skirt);Helianthus (?) (sunflower species) by Maria…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922255/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Rose and orange border, vintage illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103508/rose-and-orange-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView license
Anemone coronaria (French anemone) by Maria Sibylla Merian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921873/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain license
Farmers market Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11734077/farmers-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Rosa gallica (apothecary rose);Rosa (?) (rose) by Maria Sibylla Merian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920552/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain license