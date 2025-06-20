rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Sketch for ceiling painting by unknown
Save
Edit Image
personartvintagepublic domainillustrationdrawingsadultwoman
Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Jesus hands a mitre to a woman on a throne surrounded by two women (allegory) by unknown
Jesus hands a mitre to a woman on a throne surrounded by two women (allegory) by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921083/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Moses strikes the rock and gives water by unknown
Moses strikes the rock and gives water by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922039/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Eliezer gives Rebecca jewelry at the well by Nicolas Poussin
Eliezer gives Rebecca jewelry at the well by Nicolas Poussin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920727/eliezer-gives-rebecca-jewelry-the-wellFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Palace Interior with smartly dressed men by Christian Rothgiesser
Palace Interior with smartly dressed men by Christian Rothgiesser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920909/palace-interior-with-smartly-dressed-menFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Figures seated on clouds. Sketch for allegory (?) by Gerard De Lairesse
Figures seated on clouds. Sketch for allegory (?) by Gerard De Lairesse
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922228/figures-seated-cloudssketch-for-allegoryFree Image from public domain license
Flexing woman, editable fitness & health. Remixed by rawpixel.
Flexing woman, editable fitness & health. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9470548/flexing-woman-editable-fitness-health-remixed-rawpixelView license
Christ is mocked by unknown
Christ is mocked by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922319/christ-mocked-unknownFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346356/png-aesthetic-beautiful-beigeView license
Fan-shaped leaf. by unknown
Fan-shaped leaf. by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921488/fan-shaped-leaf-unknownFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Sketch after ceiling painting by unknown
Sketch after ceiling painting by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921452/sketch-after-ceiling-painting-unknownFree Image from public domain license
Pink vintage background, ornate border frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Pink vintage background, ornate border frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8481160/png-aesthetic-background-art-nouveauView license
A female saint on clouds, surrounded by putti, above her angelic children and an angel holding a scroll inscribed: Beati…
A female saint on clouds, surrounded by putti, above her angelic children and an angel holding a scroll inscribed: Beati…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921279/image-clouds-face-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Resurrection of Christ by Karel Van Mander I
Resurrection of Christ by Karel Van Mander I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921584/resurrection-christFree Image from public domain license
Yellow vintage background, ornate border frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Yellow vintage background, ornate border frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632548/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-yellow-backgroundView license
A warship in motion by unknown
A warship in motion by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921310/warship-motion-unknownFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
The production in the temple by unknown
The production in the temple by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920812/the-production-the-temple-unknownFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Figure scene by the coast with ships and military personnel by unknown
Figure scene by the coast with ships and military personnel by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922037/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Tondo with Christ bidding Peter to walk on the water by unknown
Tondo with Christ bidding Peter to walk on the water by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920797/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Social media word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Social media word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9455381/social-media-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Holy Family walking under God the Father and the Holy Spirit by unknown
The Holy Family walking under God the Father and the Holy Spirit by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922226/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage illustration editable design
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633377/png-adult-cartoon-collageView license
Part of Claus Berg's altarpiece in Odense by unknown
Part of Claus Berg's altarpiece in Odense by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921917/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Innovative woman, vintage education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Innovative woman, vintage education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9400446/innovative-woman-vintage-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
A guardian angel leads a child as it points to the sky by unknown
A guardian angel leads a child as it points to the sky by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922073/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage illustration editable design
Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633409/png-adult-art-cartoonView license
The Pentecost wonder by unknown
The Pentecost wonder by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922372/the-pentecost-wonder-unknownFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Lamentation and two Studies of Mary and the Child by Rembrandt van Rijn
The Lamentation and two Studies of Mary and the Child by Rembrandt van Rijn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923502/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574291/woman-holding-flower-vintage-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Draft ceiling painting with the Trinity by unknown
Draft ceiling painting with the Trinity by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921288/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license