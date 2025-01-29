Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagejesuscloudfacepersonartvintagepublic domaindrawingsBaby Jesus floating on a cloud by Gerard De LairesseOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1033 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5214 x 6058 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarYouth bible school Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459872/youth-bible-school-instagram-post-templateView licenseChrist expels the merchants from the temple by Carl Krickhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922340/christ-expels-the-merchants-from-the-templeFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas eve mass Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459868/christmas-eve-mass-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe women at Christ's tomb and Noli me tangere by Pellegrino Tibaldihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923193/the-women-christs-tomb-and-noli-tangereFree Image from public domain licenseJesus fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663201/jesus-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseJesus appears to the apostles by Hans Holbein The Elderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921219/jesus-appears-the-apostlesFree Image from public domain licenseParrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124706/parrot-anthropomorphic-bird-remix-collage-artView licenseJesus' baptism by Martin Schongauerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921776/jesus-baptismFree Image from public domain licenseParrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124707/parrot-anthropomorphic-bird-remix-collage-artView licenseJesus and the 12 apostles: Jesus by Matthäus Gundelachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922076/jesus-and-the-apostles-jesusFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas eve mass blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459974/christmas-eve-mass-blog-banner-templateView licenseJesus and the 12 apostles: Paul by Matthäus Gundelachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922364/jesus-and-the-apostles-paulFree Image from public domain licenseLight and Truth poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14491428/light-and-truth-poster-templateView licenseThe Baptism of Christ by Jacopo Palma Il Giovanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922501/the-baptism-christFree Image from public domain licenseParrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage art, desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124711/parrot-anthropomorphic-bird-remix-collage-art-desktop-wallpaperView licenseA kneeling Franciscan (Frans of Assisi?), supported by an angel, holds out flowers with both hands towards the enthroned…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921356/image-face-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseParrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage art, editable design on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9135972/png-aesthetic-animal-anthropomorphic-collageView licenseJesus in the Garden of Gethsemane by Raffaellino Dal Collehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921457/jesus-the-garden-gethsemaneFree Image from public domain licenseFaith quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762252/faith-quote-poster-templateView licenseThe twelve-year-old Jesus in the temple by Rembrandt van Rijnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924274/the-twelve-year-old-jesus-the-templeFree Image from public domain licenseAscension day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14491456/ascension-day-poster-templateView licenseMary Magdalenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8706955/mary-magdaleneFree Image from public domain licenseTrust in Jesus poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836006/trust-jesus-poster-templateView licenseHagar in the deserthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820278/hagar-the-desertFree Image from public domain licenseFresh air, hand presenting leaf & cloud editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346717/fresh-air-hand-presenting-leaf-cloud-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe angel tells Hagar to come backhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8716916/the-angel-tells-hagar-come-backFree Image from public domain licenseAscension day editable poster template in black and white toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18097296/ascension-day-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView licensePutti, an angel in half-figure and a female head.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711567/putti-angel-half-figure-and-female-headFree Image from public domain licenseBible psalm Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14491586/bible-psalm-facebook-story-templateView licenseThe Holy Familyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8706319/the-holy-familyFree Image from public domain licenseReligion quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762201/religion-quote-poster-templateView licenseDraft for tondo with the apostles awakening Christ in the ship on the Sea of Galileehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8768227/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWe love Jesus poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836763/love-jesus-poster-templateView licenseThe Holy Familyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8706317/the-holy-familyFree Image from public domain licenseParrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage art iPhone wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124710/parrot-anthropomorphic-bird-remix-collage-art-iphone-wallpaperView licenseCharityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712285/charityFree Image from public domain licenseSunday worship poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12714585/sunday-worship-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePeasants in a fighthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8810851/peasants-fightFree Image from public domain licensePianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347150/pianist-editable-png-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe village surgeonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8810913/the-village-surgeonFree Image from public domain license