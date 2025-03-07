rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Reading, full figure, profile by Niels Larsen Stevns
Save
Edit Image
modern artreadingreading paintingstevnsmodern paintingartcanvascc0
Gold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Forest by Lake Bagsværd painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Forest by Lake Bagsværd painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822889/png-aged-art-artworkView license
Seated, full figure
Seated, full figure
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798293/seated-full-figureFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition blog banner template, editable text
Art exhibition blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21544906/art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Figure in profile.Bust
Figure in profile.Bust
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798184/figure-profilebustFree Image from public domain license
Female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827609/png-1930-adult-artView license
Backsword lake
Backsword lake
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798396/backsword-lakeFree Image from public domain license
Seated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Seated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828326/png-1950-art-artworkView license
Self portrait
Self portrait
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798193/self-portraitFree Image from public domain license
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830686/png-agriculture-animal-artView license
Standing figure, blue dress by Niels Larsen Stevns
Standing figure, blue dress by Niels Larsen Stevns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924354/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827595/png-art-artwork-beigeView license
Seated figure in interior
Seated figure in interior
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798696/seated-figure-interiorFree Image from public domain license
Composition no. 6, abstract illustration by Stuart Walker. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Composition no. 6, abstract illustration by Stuart Walker. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830251/png-abstract-art-artworkView license
Forest picture by Niels Larsen Stevns
Forest picture by Niels Larsen Stevns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924363/forest-picture-niels-larsen-stevnsFree Image from public domain license
Seated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Seated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828307/png-adult-art-artworkView license
Figure in interior
Figure in interior
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798235/figure-interiorFree Image from public domain license
Red Apples, vintage painting by Helene Schjerfbeck. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Red Apples, vintage painting by Helene Schjerfbeck. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829317/png-apple-art-artworkView license
Self portrait
Self portrait
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798232/self-portraitFree Image from public domain license
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630155/image-agriculture-animal-artView license
Forest by Bagsværd lake by Niels Larsen Stevns
Forest by Bagsværd lake by Niels Larsen Stevns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924876/forest-bagsvaerd-lake-niels-larsen-stevnsFree Image from public domain license
Morning. vintage woman painting by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Morning. vintage woman painting by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829746/png-adult-art-artworkView license
View from the living room.Fall by Niels Larsen Stevns
View from the living room.Fall by Niels Larsen Stevns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924545/image-face-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
In the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
In the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827942/png-adult-apple-artView license
View from Bokul.God home by Niels Larsen Stevns
View from Bokul.God home by Niels Larsen Stevns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923180/view-from-bokulgod-home-niels-larsen-stevnsFree Image from public domain license
Clay vase with tulips and other flowers, vintage illustration by Karl Schou. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Clay vase with tulips and other flowers, vintage illustration by Karl Schou. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9826012/png-art-artwork-blossomView license
Korsdalen.Hammer Hills by Niels Larsen Stevns
Korsdalen.Hammer Hills by Niels Larsen Stevns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920544/korsdalenhammer-hills-niels-larsen-stevnsFree Image from public domain license
Washing hair, vintage illustration by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Washing hair, vintage illustration by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828724/png-adult-art-artworkView license
The vignette towards the light.Wheat field in the foreground.Villa Linda, Florence by Niels Larsen Stevns
The vignette towards the light.Wheat field in the foreground.Villa Linda, Florence by Niels Larsen Stevns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924775/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Book club Instagram post template, editable text
Book club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11822047/book-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The blind man by the roadside cries out for Christ
The blind man by the roadside cries out for Christ
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804481/the-blind-man-the-roadside-cries-out-for-christFree Image from public domain license
Girl in white with factory chimneys and flowers, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Girl in white with factory chimneys and flowers, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830438/png-adult-art-artworkView license
The Wedding at Cana
The Wedding at Cana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746234/the-wedding-canaFree Image from public domain license
Late 19th century living room interior design illustration. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Late 19th century living room interior design illustration. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832221/png-armchair-art-artworkView license
Two cliff tops.Røsnæs Evening by Niels Larsen Stevns
Two cliff tops.Røsnæs Evening by Niels Larsen Stevns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924568/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
In the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
In the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827943/png-1917-art-artworkView license
Forest by Lake Bagsværd (1941) vintage illustration by Niels Larsen Stevns. Original public domain image from The Statens…
Forest by Lake Bagsværd (1941) vintage illustration by Niels Larsen Stevns. Original public domain image from The Statens…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9758956/image-art-vintage-forestFree Image from public domain license
Late 19th century living room interior design illustration. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Late 19th century living room interior design illustration. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832345/png-armchair-art-artworkView license
Portrait figure.District Court prosecutor Niels Thorup
Portrait figure.District Court prosecutor Niels Thorup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800450/portrait-figuredistrict-court-prosecutor-niels-thorupFree Image from public domain license
Sun, vintage illustration by Arthur Dove. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Sun, vintage illustration by Arthur Dove. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830074/sun-vintage-illustration-arthur-dove-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView license
Unknown by Niels Larsen Stevns
Unknown by Niels Larsen Stevns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922376/unknown-niels-larsen-stevnsFree Image from public domain license