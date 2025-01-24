Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagewatercolor sketchchandeliergettyvintage chairlampchair illustrationvintage painting public domain drawing roomgetty museum artGetty Museum by Mari EastmanOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 995 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2886 x 2394 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarInterior painting Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982482/interior-painting-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLandscape, Pt.Reyes by Mari Eastmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921950/landscape-ptreyesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable luxurious room interior mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12216918/editable-luxurious-room-interior-mockup-designView licenseSketch of Interior Design by August Frederick Biehle Srhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9705855/sketch-interior-design-august-frederick-biehleFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic living room interior remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803267/aesthetic-living-room-interior-remixView licenseInterieur van eetkamer met hoekschoorsteen (c. 1925) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13736677/interieur-van-eetkamer-met-hoekschoorsteen-c-1925-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseInterior design Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982493/interior-design-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDe Gedeputeerdenraad in het Provinciehuis te Groningen (1851 - 1927) by Johan Paul Constantinus Grolmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13791449/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542627/png-adult-ancient-history-archView licenseRoom of Archduke Ludwig Victor in the Hofburg, Vienna (1861), vintage illustration by Franz Alt. Original public domain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11066208/image-person-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542587/png-adult-ancient-history-archView licenseJohn Sainsbury sitting in his museum of Napoleon Bonaparte and the Napoleonic wars. Lithograph.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13981318/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537285/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license19e eeuws interieur met schilderijen en staande figuur (1842 - 1848) by Augustus Wijnantzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13788860/image-paper-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514786/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePaneling by Jules Degoullonshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14264678/paneling-jules-degoullonsFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic modern dining room, home interior photo, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12678972/aesthetic-modern-dining-room-home-interior-photo-editable-remixView licenseDrama in the Living Room by May Wilson Prestonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265296/drama-the-living-room-may-wilson-prestonFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic modern dining room, home interior photo, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680656/aesthetic-modern-dining-room-home-interior-photo-editable-remixView licenseSt Mary's Hospital, Plaistow: main ward. Photograph, 1904.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14017318/marys-hospital-plaistow-main-ward-photograph-1904Free Image from public domain licenseVintage Victorian home decor collage set, editable design remastered and remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9000116/png-art-object-banjoView licenseRoom House Bed-Living Room (1935/1942) by Perkins Harnlyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062626/room-house-bed-living-room-19351942-perkins-harnlyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Victorian children design collage set, editable design remastered and remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9000122/png-art-object-blank-spaceView licenseZitkamer met palm (c. 1925) by Monogrammist HK Nederland 20ste eeuwhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13736685/zitkamer-met-palm-c-1925-monogrammist-nederland-20ste-eeuwFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, editable home decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206137/picture-frame-mockup-editable-home-decor-designView licenseLiving room in Odense's noble Virgin Monastery by Wilhelm Ferdinand Bendzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921954/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542594/png-adult-ancient-history-archView licenseWoodwork from the interior of Colonel John Stuart's house at 104 Tradd Street, Charleston S.C. Cypress paneling from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656976/photo-image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538005/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGuests are expectedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737676/guests-are-expectedFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury wall decor, editable interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12763906/luxury-wall-decor-editable-interior-designView licenseAn Interior in Moscow, Dominique Hagenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849022/interior-moscowFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room hand drawn illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9163988/living-room-hand-drawn-illustration-editable-designView licenseReading ladyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8739064/reading-ladyFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room png element, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11909619/living-room-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseSlaapkamer met lichtkroontje in bedhemel (c. 1925) by Monogrammist HK Nederland 20ste eeuwhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13736434/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room desktop wallpaper, hand drawn illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9180998/living-room-desktop-wallpaper-hand-drawn-illustrationView licenseKore (Acropolis museum inv. 685) by Marie Henriqueshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924098/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseModern living poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12582318/modern-living-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe British Museum: the Egyptian Room, with visitors. Engraving by Radclyffe after B. Sly, 1844.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13993681/image-horse-person-bookFree Image from public domain license