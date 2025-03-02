Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagepartytobaccoparty vintage painting1828sunday workillustrationpainting partyparty illustrationA tobacco company.Justitsråd Jürgensen's Sunday party by Wilhelm Ferdinand BendzOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1175 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5459 x 5574 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMask party Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117920/mask-party-instagram-story-templateView licenseLiving room in Odense's noble Virgin Monastery by Wilhelm Ferdinand Bendzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921954/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMask party blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117687/mask-party-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Raffenberg Family by Wilhelm Ferdinand Bendzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924722/the-raffenberg-family-wilhelm-ferdinand-bendzFree Image from public domain licenseEaster party invitation blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407823/easter-party-invitation-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Life Class at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts by Wilhelm Ferdinand Bendzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922738/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSummer bbq blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14567371/summer-bbq-blog-banner-templateView licenseChristian IV on the "Trinity" in the battle of Koldberger Heide 1644 by Wilhelm Ferdinand Bendzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922733/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEaster party invitation Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408495/easter-party-invitation-facebook-post-templateView licenseInterior from the academy with young artists drawinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760039/interior-from-the-academy-with-young-artists-drawingFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770136/sunday-service-poster-templateView licensePortrait of state councilor Michael Raffenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782922/portrait-state-councilor-michael-raffenbergFree Image from public domain licensePalm Sunday poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460104/palm-sunday-poster-templateView licenseBust of state councilor Raffenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8817797/bust-state-councilor-raffenbergFree Image from public domain licenseEaster party invitation blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907617/easter-party-invitation-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseA man with a high-necked jacket and a thick scarf around his stomach and a woman in a long dress with a checkered apron and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8791245/image-hand-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHoly mass Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050043/holy-mass-instagram-story-templateView licenseMarie Raffenberg, the Artist's Trust by Wilhelm Ferdinand Bendzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923646/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEaster party invitation poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907618/easter-party-invitation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Sculptor in his Studio Working from the Life by Wilhelm Ferdinand Bendzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921233/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePicnic party Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8157796/picnic-party-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseThe Battle-Painter Jørgen Sonne in his Studio by Ditlev Conrad Blunckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922633/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770143/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseMan with sled by Sigmund Ferdinand Ritter Von Pergerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922170/man-with-sledFree Image from public domain licensePicnic Instagram story template, editable design. Artwork by Georges Seurat, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071911/png-sunday-afternoon-island-grande-jatte-animalsView licenseA Yawning Manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721703/yawning-manFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049985/sunday-service-instagram-story-templateView licenseChr.4. lets the executioner take the chain of command and the sword from the forger Christopher Rosenkrantz by Wilhelm…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921473/photo-image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseGeorges Seurat quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14609949/georges-seurat-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseA Young Artist (Ditlev Blunck) Examining a Sketch in a Mirrorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721425/young-artist-ditlev-blunck-examining-sketch-mirrorFree Image from public domain licenseFamily lunch blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14567389/family-lunch-blog-banner-templateView licenseInterior of the academy with young artist painting at easelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786978/interior-the-academy-with-young-artist-painting-easelFree Image from public domain licenseBeing a mother Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12714976/being-mother-instagram-post-templateView licenseLady's head.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721750/ladys-headFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571537/smoking-kills-facebook-story-templateView licenseAntique scene, probably Odysseus recounting his adventures to the Phaeacianshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8784910/antique-scene-probably-odysseus-recounting-his-adventures-the-phaeaciansFree Image from public domain licenseEaster party invitation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11649778/easter-party-invitation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA standing and a sitting manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786955/standing-and-sitting-manFree Image from public domain licenseQuit smoking Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571553/quit-smoking-facebook-story-templateView licenseA Coach House by Wilhelm Ferdinand Bendzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922517/coach-house-wilhelm-ferdinand-bendzFree Image from public domain license