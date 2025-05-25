rawpixel
Leonora Christina in Blue Tower by Kristian Zahrtmann
Prayer meeting Instagram post template, editable text
Leonora Christina in prison by Kristian Zahrtmann
Dear God poster template
Leonora Christina in Maribo Monastery by Kristian Zahrtmann
Buddhism quote Facebook story template
Leonora Christina is examined in prison by Kristian Zahrtmann
Buddhism quote Facebook story template
Leonora Christina's release from prison 1685
Prayer night blog banner template, editable design
Bird's Eye View from Ravello towards Torello by Kristian Zahrtmann
Prayer night Instagram story template, editable design
Leonora Christina's exit from prison 1685. Leonora Christina standing with her niece by the arm
Prayer night Instagram post template, editable design
Leonora kristina ja dina vijnhofvers, 1910, Kristian Zahrtmann
Prayers echoes quote Facebook post template
A Florentine Flower Seller by Kristian Zahrtmann
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
An Interior from the Past Century.Scene from the Court of Christian VII
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Elisabeth Zahrtmann, the artist's sister, reading
Exorcism poster template
Julie and the nurse by Kristian Zahrtmann
Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa del Giocondo, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by…
Portrait of Mrs. Gumperd by Christian Albrecht Jensen
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
Sheet with three framed drafts of the first Leonora Christine pictures as well as a flower study
Witches poster template
Queen Kristina in Palazzo Corsini
Special coffee blog banner template
A duet by P.S. Krøyer
Special coffee Facebook story template
Sheet with four framed drafts of first Leonora Christine pictures (1869-70).In the middle a figure drawing
Special coffee poster template
Lighting study for Lady Macbeth by Kristian Zahrtmann
Art exhibition poster template
The Death of Queen Sophie Amalie by Kristian Zahrtmann
Gustav Klimt's postage stamp element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I, famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Job and His Friends by Kristian Zahrtmann
Daisy & inspiration poster template
Self portrait one face. Lamp light by Kristian Zahrtmann
