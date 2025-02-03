Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagealtararchitecturechurch architecturearchpalace vintage engravingpalacechurchartThe upper part of Frederiksborg Palace ChurchOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1119 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4257 x 3969 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSteampunk time traveller fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665580/steampunk-time-traveller-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseKirsten Bille, married to Otto Skeelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8753353/kirsten-bille-married-otto-skeelFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval assassin fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663759/medieval-assassin-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseKirsten Bille, married to Otto Skeelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8753580/kirsten-bille-married-otto-skeelFree Image from public domain licenseBlack knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665595/black-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseMoses with the Tablets of the Lawhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8748835/moses-with-the-tablets-the-lawFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval castle scene fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663990/medieval-castle-scene-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseJohan Brockenhuus and scene with the evangelist Matthew.For the Funeral Sermonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8763075/johan-brockenhuus-and-scene-with-the-evangelist-matthewfor-the-funeral-sermonFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic architecture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539378/islamic-architecture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA harem?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8753051/haremFree Image from public domain licenseWorship service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13827496/worship-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseBirgitte Rosenkrantz, née Skeelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8745394/birgitte-rosenkrantz-nee-skeelFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539520/islamic-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMorten Reenberg, Priesthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8759172/morten-reenberg-priestFree Image from public domain licenseChurches poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559882/churches-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBaptism in a churchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799209/baptism-churchFree Image from public domain licenseChurch service poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11558559/church-service-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseChristian VIII and Caroline Amalie's anointing in Frederiksborg Palace Church on 28 June 1840 by Sophus Schackhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922910/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChurch service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12569508/church-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMette Rosenkrantz.Memorial sheethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8751238/mette-rosenkrantzmemorial-sheetFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome to church poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591718/welcome-church-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseJørgen Skeel to Estruphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8753209/jorgen-skeel-estrupFree Image from public domain licenseOrthodox faith poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11563434/orthodox-faith-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBirgitte Ramel.For the funeral sermonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8816377/birgitte-ramelfor-the-funeral-sermonFree Image from public domain licenseChurch service Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11558626/church-service-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseVestibule of an ancient temple ...https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750911/vestibule-ancient-templeFree Image from public domain licenseWorship service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11717645/worship-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe interior of a churchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797964/the-interior-churchFree Image from public domain licensePrayers poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11717651/prayers-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBath and fountain at Emir Beshir's palace, Beit-ed-din. Pencil drawing.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13963852/bath-and-fountain-emir-beshirs-palace-beit-ed-din-pencil-drawingFree Image from public domain licensePrayer meeting poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10726598/prayer-meeting-poster-template-editable-text-designView license"Roskilde Cathedral Prospectus"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8748786/roskilde-cathedral-prospectusFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas Church Concert poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12485580/christmas-church-concert-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChristian Gyldenløvehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8744317/christian-gyldenloveFree Image from public domain licenseCathedral poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10726853/cathedral-poster-template-editable-text-designView license"The royal graves in Ringsted Church".Plan IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8749445/the-royal-graves-ringsted-churchplanFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas Church Concert Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12485575/christmas-church-concert-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseAudience at the Russian court by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921478/audience-the-russian-court-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseChurch service blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506961/church-service-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe interior of a Catholic churchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799123/the-interior-catholic-churchFree Image from public domain license