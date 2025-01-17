Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit ImagehermitchristskullfacepersoncrossartwatercolourDying hermit, the monk Juan, by his side lies a skull and a cross with the crucified Christ by Juan De Valdés LealOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1125 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5325 x 4991 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarNot today satan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039909/not-today-satan-poster-templateView licensePietà by Juan de Valdés Lealhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612892/pietandagrave-juan-valdandeacutes-lealFree Image from public domain licenseExorcism poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039507/exorcism-poster-templateView licenseThe Crucified Christ by Fra Bartolommeohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924063/the-crucified-christFree Image from public domain licenseStudy session poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486831/study-session-poster-templateView licenseMadonna with the Child Jesus in the clouds, flanked by two puttihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786082/madonna-with-the-child-jesus-the-clouds-flanked-two-puttiFree Image from public domain licensePraying poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486829/praying-poster-templateView licenseLament of Christhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8780038/lament-christFree Image from public domain licenseSpiritual poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14040045/spiritual-poster-templateView licenseThe baby Jesus is bathed by Mary, Anna and a servant girlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8819942/the-baby-jesus-bathed-mary-anna-and-servant-girlFree Image from public domain licenseIn God we trust poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039954/god-trust-poster-templateView licenseTwo crossed feethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8785564/two-crossed-feetFree Image from public domain licenseLife in nature poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10111788/life-nature-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe crucifixion of Christhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786050/the-crucifixion-christFree Image from public domain licenseChristian fellowship poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407894/christian-fellowship-poster-templateView licenseA kneeling Franciscan (Frans of Assisi?), supported by an angel, holds out flowers with both hands towards the enthroned…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921356/image-face-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseLife in nature social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10111787/life-nature-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseKneeling monk with outstretched handshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8808682/kneeling-monk-with-outstretched-handsFree Image from public domain licenseLife in nature Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9742804/life-nature-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseStudy after Raphael: "Disputa" (left half of picture)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760428/study-after-raphael-disputa-left-half-pictureFree Image from public domain licenseHave faith poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037368/have-faith-poster-templateView licenseThe Last Supper, with a view through the doorway to Christ in the Garden of Gethsemanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786378/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWorship poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038658/worship-poster-templateView licenseRider with whip in hand.Three quarter figure.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794516/rider-with-whip-handthree-quarter-figureFree Image from public domain licenseLent season poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407897/lent-season-poster-templateView licenseJohn the Apostlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794165/john-the-apostleFree Image from public domain licenseLife in nature blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10111786/life-nature-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe martyrdom of St. Laurentiushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787764/the-martyrdom-st-laurentiusFree Image from public domain licenseOpening soon poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10626877/opening-soon-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseVirgin Mary and the baby Jesus with John the Baptist as a boy, Bernardino of Siena (?), Catherine of Siena, the archangel…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923431/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChurch worship service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13827210/church-worship-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseAugustinian monks receive the rules of the order from Saint Augustinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8808701/augustinian-monks-receive-the-rules-the-order-from-saint-augustineFree Image from public domain licenseFlower Halloween collage design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16238625/flower-halloween-collage-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseJesus' baptism with God the Father and angels in the cloudshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8791650/jesus-baptism-with-god-the-father-and-angels-the-cloudsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable religious illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15232948/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView licenseThe Entombment of Christhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8779449/the-entombment-christFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178314/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView licenseSeated, draped man with a tablethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8784340/seated-draped-man-with-tabletFree Image from public domain licenseFlower Halloween collage design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16238621/flower-halloween-collage-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseJesus and the 12 apostles: Jesus by Matthäus Gundelachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922076/jesus-and-the-apostles-jesusFree Image from public domain license