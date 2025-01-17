rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Dying hermit, the monk Juan, by his side lies a skull and a cross with the crucified Christ by Juan De Valdés Leal
Save
Edit Image
hermitchristskullfacepersoncrossartwatercolour
Not today satan poster template
Not today satan poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039909/not-today-satan-poster-templateView license
Pietà by Juan de Valdés Leal
Pietà by Juan de Valdés Leal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612892/pietandagrave-juan-valdandeacutes-lealFree Image from public domain license
Exorcism poster template
Exorcism poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039507/exorcism-poster-templateView license
The Crucified Christ by Fra Bartolommeo
The Crucified Christ by Fra Bartolommeo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924063/the-crucified-christFree Image from public domain license
Study session poster template
Study session poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486831/study-session-poster-templateView license
Madonna with the Child Jesus in the clouds, flanked by two putti
Madonna with the Child Jesus in the clouds, flanked by two putti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786082/madonna-with-the-child-jesus-the-clouds-flanked-two-puttiFree Image from public domain license
Praying poster template
Praying poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486829/praying-poster-templateView license
Lament of Christ
Lament of Christ
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8780038/lament-christFree Image from public domain license
Spiritual poster template
Spiritual poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14040045/spiritual-poster-templateView license
The baby Jesus is bathed by Mary, Anna and a servant girl
The baby Jesus is bathed by Mary, Anna and a servant girl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8819942/the-baby-jesus-bathed-mary-anna-and-servant-girlFree Image from public domain license
In God we trust poster template
In God we trust poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039954/god-trust-poster-templateView license
Two crossed feet
Two crossed feet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8785564/two-crossed-feetFree Image from public domain license
Life in nature poster template, editable text & design
Life in nature poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10111788/life-nature-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The crucifixion of Christ
The crucifixion of Christ
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786050/the-crucifixion-christFree Image from public domain license
Christian fellowship poster template
Christian fellowship poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407894/christian-fellowship-poster-templateView license
A kneeling Franciscan (Frans of Assisi?), supported by an angel, holds out flowers with both hands towards the enthroned…
A kneeling Franciscan (Frans of Assisi?), supported by an angel, holds out flowers with both hands towards the enthroned…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921356/image-face-flowers-artFree Image from public domain license
Life in nature social story template, editable Instagram design
Life in nature social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10111787/life-nature-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Kneeling monk with outstretched hands
Kneeling monk with outstretched hands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8808682/kneeling-monk-with-outstretched-handsFree Image from public domain license
Life in nature Instagram post template, editable social media design
Life in nature Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9742804/life-nature-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Study after Raphael: "Disputa" (left half of picture)
Study after Raphael: "Disputa" (left half of picture)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760428/study-after-raphael-disputa-left-half-pictureFree Image from public domain license
Have faith poster template
Have faith poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037368/have-faith-poster-templateView license
The Last Supper, with a view through the doorway to Christ in the Garden of Gethsemane
The Last Supper, with a view through the doorway to Christ in the Garden of Gethsemane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786378/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Worship poster template
Worship poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038658/worship-poster-templateView license
Rider with whip in hand.Three quarter figure.
Rider with whip in hand.Three quarter figure.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794516/rider-with-whip-handthree-quarter-figureFree Image from public domain license
Lent season poster template
Lent season poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407897/lent-season-poster-templateView license
John the Apostle
John the Apostle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794165/john-the-apostleFree Image from public domain license
Life in nature blog banner template, editable text
Life in nature blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10111786/life-nature-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The martyrdom of St. Laurentius
The martyrdom of St. Laurentius
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787764/the-martyrdom-st-laurentiusFree Image from public domain license
Opening soon poster template, editable text & design
Opening soon poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10626877/opening-soon-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Virgin Mary and the baby Jesus with John the Baptist as a boy, Bernardino of Siena (?), Catherine of Siena, the archangel…
Virgin Mary and the baby Jesus with John the Baptist as a boy, Bernardino of Siena (?), Catherine of Siena, the archangel…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923431/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Church worship service Instagram post template
Church worship service Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13827210/church-worship-service-instagram-post-templateView license
Augustinian monks receive the rules of the order from Saint Augustine
Augustinian monks receive the rules of the order from Saint Augustine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8808701/augustinian-monks-receive-the-rules-the-order-from-saint-augustineFree Image from public domain license
Flower Halloween collage design element set, editable design
Flower Halloween collage design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16238625/flower-halloween-collage-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Jesus' baptism with God the Father and angels in the clouds
Jesus' baptism with God the Father and angels in the clouds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8791650/jesus-baptism-with-god-the-father-and-angels-the-cloudsFree Image from public domain license
Editable religious illustration design element set
Editable religious illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15232948/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView license
The Entombment of Christ
The Entombment of Christ
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8779449/the-entombment-christFree Image from public domain license
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178314/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView license
Seated, draped man with a tablet
Seated, draped man with a tablet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8784340/seated-draped-man-with-tabletFree Image from public domain license
Flower Halloween collage design element set, editable design
Flower Halloween collage design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16238621/flower-halloween-collage-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Jesus and the 12 apostles: Jesus by Matthäus Gundelach
Jesus and the 12 apostles: Jesus by Matthäus Gundelach
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922076/jesus-and-the-apostles-jesusFree Image from public domain license