Resurrection of Christ by Karel Van Mander I
Happy Easter Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13058399/happy-easter-instagram-post-templateView license
Christ is mocked by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922319/christ-mocked-unknownFree Image from public domain license
Happy Easter Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738535/happy-easter-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Palace Interior with smartly dressed men by Christian Rothgiesser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920909/palace-interior-with-smartly-dressed-menFree Image from public domain license
Happy Easter Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11939377/happy-easter-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Jesus hands a mitre to a woman on a throne surrounded by two women (allegory) by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921083/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Easter egg Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11938297/easter-egg-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Virgin Mary with the baby Jesus, surrounded by musical angels by Gerhard Altzenbach
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919520/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Happy Easter Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11058841/happy-easter-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Ottoman cavalryman with lance and bow by Christian Rothgiesser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920748/ottoman-cavalryman-with-lance-and-bowFree Image from public domain license
Easter party invitation Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408495/easter-party-invitation-facebook-post-templateView license
Jesus is nailed to the cross by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922676/jesus-nailed-the-cross-unknownFree Image from public domain license
Easter eggs Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11790058/easter-eggs-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Wedding at Cana and Christ by Johan Rudolph Thiele
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920988/the-wedding-cana-and-christFree Image from public domain license
Easter eggs story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9560277/easter-eggs-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Part of Claus Berg's altarpiece in Odense by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921917/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Easter eggs Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9560273/easter-eggs-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
A female saint on clouds, surrounded by putti, above her angelic children and an angel holding a scroll inscribed: Beati…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921279/image-clouds-face-artFree Image from public domain license
Easter sale story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9560274/easter-sale-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Ecce Homo by Justus Danckerts
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923890/ecce-homoFree Image from public domain license
Easter sale Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9560270/easter-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Tondo with Christ bidding Peter to walk on the water by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920797/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Easter egg poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14415788/easter-egg-poster-templateView license
Jesus and Mary by Gerhard Altzenbach
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923602/jesus-and-maryFree Image from public domain license
Easter egg poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11768403/easter-egg-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A table by Christian Rothgiesser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921765/tableFree Image from public domain license
Easter eggs Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829765/easter-eggs-instagram-post-templateView license
Fan-shaped leaf. by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921488/fan-shaped-leaf-unknownFree Image from public domain license
Easter eggs blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9560284/easter-eggs-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Figure scene by the coast with ships and military personnel by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922037/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Easter sale blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9560280/easter-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Figures seated on clouds. Sketch for allegory (?) by Gerard De Lairesse
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922228/figures-seated-cloudssketch-for-allegoryFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460299/good-friday-poster-templateView license
Ornament by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921010/ornament-unknownFree Image from public domain license
Easter sale poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758339/easter-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921463/portrait-unknownFree Image from public domain license
Easter Day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758805/easter-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Christ embracing a woman (personifying the faithful?) Below "Solomon" and "Hester" by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922383/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pet rabbit Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458293/pet-rabbit-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Child Jesus kneeling before the passion instruments by Nicolas Regnesson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921367/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license