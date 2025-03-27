Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imageczarcoronationlaurits tuxenpersonartvintagepublic domainadultCoronation of Czar Nicholas II in Moscow by Laurits TuxenOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 956 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7062 x 5627 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseA gondola by Julius Exnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922282/gondolaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseThe artist's daughter in carnival costume by Laurits Tuxenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923235/the-artists-daughter-carnival-costumeFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9455381/social-media-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe statuette of Cupid is crowned by Louis Léopold Boillyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922279/the-statuette-cupid-crownedFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseLandscape.Christiansø by Edvard Weiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921524/landscapechristianso-edvard-weieFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseEvening by L. A. Ringhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922767/eveningFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOrpheus and Eurydice by Carl Gooshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924484/orpheus-and-eurydiceFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseRome dominates the other continents. Allegory of one of four main eras in Europe's cultural history by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924916/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseHierarchy at its peak in the period of the Crusades. Allegory of one of four main eras in Europe's cultural history by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924942/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801151/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseIdeas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVenus and Cupid by Bartholomeus Van Der Helsthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920118/venus-and-cupidFree Image from public domain licenseSave water word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9446767/save-water-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCatherine II of Russia in coronation dress by Vigilius Eriksenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924690/catherine-russia-coronation-dressFree Image from public domain licenseGreen planet editable word collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9431283/green-planet-editable-word-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJulie and the nurse by Kristian Zahrtmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922868/julie-and-the-nurseFree Image from public domain licenseStrategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnknown by Niels Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923141/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9441028/environment-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGrandparents' Sunday by L. A. Ringhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922385/grandparents-sundayFree Image from public domain licenseNurse holding needle, editable healthcare. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9465557/nurse-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe guest house in Sorahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8812642/the-guest-house-soraFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseSvend Estridsen and Bishop Vilhelm by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923000/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9484448/healthy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA View Of Cairohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8749592/view-cairoFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseLandscape with gray weather towards evening by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923008/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLady's portrait from the time of Christian VIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797299/ladys-portrait-from-the-time-christian-viiFree Image from public domain licenseSave the nature word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9442712/save-the-nature-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLady's portrait by Jan Victorshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924423/ladys-portraitFree Image from public domain license