Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagepainting turkeylydianvintage landscapeasia minorvintage dog paintingdog paintingscenery oil paintingsarchaeologyThe Lydian Plain near Sardis, Asia Minor (Turkey) by Harald JerichauOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 523 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5694 x 2484 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPierre-Auguste Renoir's View at Guernsey, vintage nature painting. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9833075/png-1883-art-artworkView licenseThe Lydian plain in the vicinity of Sardishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8751844/the-lydian-plain-the-vicinity-sardisFree Image from public domain licenseLife quote social media template, editable vintage art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20310119/life-quote-social-media-template-editable-vintage-art-designView licenseTistedalen near Frederikshald in Norway by Erik Pauelsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924920/tistedalen-near-frederikshald-norwayFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome fall Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000519/welcome-fall-instagram-post-templateView licenseRiver landscape with a waterfall near Bogstad in Norwayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802500/river-landscape-with-waterfall-near-bogstad-norwayFree Image from public domain licenseWellness and healing quote social media template, editable vintage art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20300463/wellness-and-healing-quote-social-media-template-editable-vintage-art-designView licenseView of the sea on the Holstein coast near Kielhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802388/view-the-sea-the-holstein-coast-near-kielFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's spring flower background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950162/henri-rousseaus-spring-flower-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Hermitage Plain by Aksel M Lassenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922871/the-hermitage-plainFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's flower blue background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958710/henri-rousseaus-flower-blue-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFrench River Landscape with a Bridge by Anton Melbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922661/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950137/henri-rousseaus-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHunters Near Ruins by Jan Baptist Weenixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9685631/hunters-near-ruins-jan-baptist-weenixFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005039/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseL'Aspetta.She is waiting for him by Elisabeth Jerichau Baumannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924956/laspettashe-waiting-for-himFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929038/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAncient clay oil lamp artifacthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14269062/lampFree Image from public domain licenseLove fairy heaven surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664684/love-fairy-heaven-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseView of the Roman Forum (1747 (Baroque)) by Giovanni Paolo Paninihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136663/view-the-roman-forum-1747-baroque-giovanni-paolo-paniniFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's spring flower background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950164/henri-rousseaus-spring-flower-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA southern landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805218/southern-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005038/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLandscape with cattlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804688/landscape-with-cattleFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's flower blue background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958711/henri-rousseaus-flower-blue-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnder the birches. Motif from Mälaren by Edvard Berghhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924422/under-the-birches-motif-from-mandaumllarenFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929039/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLandscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800208/landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787433/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseSwedish landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800616/swedish-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001503/buddhism-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseArcadian landscape by Gaspard Dughethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920565/arcadian-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's nature desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005031/henri-rousseaus-nature-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnder the birches. Motif from Mälaren. Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16234612/image-dog-cow-sceneryFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's nature desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929041/henri-rousseaus-nature-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSouthern landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805516/southern-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseAstrology s quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14687018/astrology-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseLandscape with ruinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805343/landscape-with-ruinsFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958713/henri-rousseaus-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe fog lifts over the forests at Himmelbjerget. Early autumn morning by Harald Fosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922187/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license