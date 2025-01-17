rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Christ in Gethsemane by Frans Schwartz
Save
Edit Image
gethsemaneangelpublic domain etchingangel paintingchristianvintage adultpublic domain christian artface of christ
Jesus fantasy remix, editable design
Jesus fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663201/jesus-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Christ in Gethsemane by Frans Schwartz. Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst. Digitally enhanced by…
Christ in Gethsemane by Frans Schwartz. Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16233135/image-christ-angel-faceFree Image from public domain license
Holy mass poster template
Holy mass poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14578291/holy-mass-poster-templateView license
Christ in Gethsemane
Christ in Gethsemane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787881/christ-gethsemaneFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494595/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Young naked woman, seated
Young naked woman, seated
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8785440/young-naked-woman-seatedFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12016507/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Sample plate: Fragments of "the good virgins"
Sample plate: Fragments of "the good virgins"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8785394/sample-plate-fragments-the-good-virginsFree Image from public domain license
Religion quote blog banner template
Religion quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630684/religion-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
The girl with the owls by Frans Schwartz
The girl with the owls by Frans Schwartz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921617/the-girl-with-the-owlsFree Image from public domain license
Trust in Jesus poster template
Trust in Jesus poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836006/trust-jesus-poster-templateView license
Sample plate: Nude woman from the back, standing
Sample plate: Nude woman from the back, standing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8785508/sample-plate-nude-woman-from-the-back-standingFree Image from public domain license
Bible psalm poster template
Bible psalm poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049940/bible-psalm-poster-templateView license
Christ in Gethsemane
Christ in Gethsemane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811701/christ-gethsemaneFree Image from public domain license
Christian faith poster template
Christian faith poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050009/christian-faith-poster-templateView license
Standing lady with a fan
Standing lady with a fan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8785395/standing-lady-with-fanFree Image from public domain license
Spiritual quote mobile wallpaper template
Spiritual quote mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762443/spiritual-quote-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
Ancient Oriental
Ancient Oriental
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8785754/ancient-orientalFree Image from public domain license
Worship poster template
Worship poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038658/worship-poster-templateView license
Seated lady with fan
Seated lady with fan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8785355/seated-lady-with-fanFree Image from public domain license
We love Jesus poster template
We love Jesus poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836763/love-jesus-poster-templateView license
Sample plate: Male head with long mustache and Spanish hat
Sample plate: Male head with long mustache and Spanish hat
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8785313/sample-plate-male-head-with-long-mustache-and-spanish-hatFree Image from public domain license
Have faith poster template
Have faith poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037368/have-faith-poster-templateView license
Andromeda, after Rubens
Andromeda, after Rubens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8817789/andromeda-after-rubensFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day Instagram post template, editable text
Ascension day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967590/ascension-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A kneeling, calling boy
A kneeling, calling boy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8785852/kneeling-calling-boyFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day blog banner template, editable text
Ascension day blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967589/ascension-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The girl with the frog
The girl with the frog
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8785344/the-girl-with-the-frogFree Image from public domain license
Bible psalm Facebook story template
Bible psalm Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563440/bible-psalm-facebook-story-templateView license
Sample plate: Reclining man
Sample plate: Reclining man
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8785419/sample-plate-reclining-manFree Image from public domain license
Bible psalm Instagram post template
Bible psalm Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563433/bible-psalm-instagram-post-templateView license
Sample plate: Old woman with scarf, profile
Sample plate: Old woman with scarf, profile
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8785428/sample-plate-old-woman-with-scarf-profileFree Image from public domain license
Bible psalm blog banner template
Bible psalm blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563439/bible-psalm-blog-banner-templateView license
Sample plate: Child's head in profile
Sample plate: Child's head in profile
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8785320/sample-plate-childs-head-profileFree Image from public domain license
Baby blues Instagram post template, editable text
Baby blues Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616693/baby-blues-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sample plate: Young girl's head, with braid
Sample plate: Young girl's head, with braid
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8785227/sample-plate-young-girls-head-with-braidFree Image from public domain license
Christmas eve mass blog banner template
Christmas eve mass blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459974/christmas-eve-mass-blog-banner-templateView license
Test plate: Reclining man and a figure of Christ above
Test plate: Reclining man and a figure of Christ above
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8785710/test-plate-reclining-man-and-figure-christ-aboveFree Image from public domain license
Jesus saves blog banner template
Jesus saves blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436189/jesus-saves-blog-banner-templateView license
The girl with the owls
The girl with the owls
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8785630/the-girl-with-the-owlsFree Image from public domain license