Edit ImageCrop54SaveSaveEdit Imagegethsemaneangelpublic domain etchingangel paintingchristianvintage adultpublic domain christian artface of christChrist in Gethsemane by Frans SchwartzOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 831 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2271 x 3281 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJesus fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663201/jesus-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseChrist in Gethsemane by Frans Schwartz. Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16233135/image-christ-angel-faceFree Image from public domain licenseHoly mass poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14578291/holy-mass-poster-templateView licenseChrist in Gethsemanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787881/christ-gethsemaneFree Image from public domain licenseAscension day poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494595/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseYoung naked woman, seatedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8785440/young-naked-woman-seatedFree Image from public domain licenseAscension day poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12016507/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSample plate: Fragments of "the good virgins"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8785394/sample-plate-fragments-the-good-virginsFree Image from public domain licenseReligion quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630684/religion-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe girl with the owls by Frans Schwartzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921617/the-girl-with-the-owlsFree Image from public domain licenseTrust in Jesus poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836006/trust-jesus-poster-templateView licenseSample plate: Nude woman from the back, standinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8785508/sample-plate-nude-woman-from-the-back-standingFree Image from public domain licenseBible psalm poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049940/bible-psalm-poster-templateView licenseChrist in Gethsemanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811701/christ-gethsemaneFree Image from public domain licenseChristian faith poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050009/christian-faith-poster-templateView licenseStanding lady with a fanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8785395/standing-lady-with-fanFree Image from public domain licenseSpiritual quote mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762443/spiritual-quote-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseAncient Orientalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8785754/ancient-orientalFree Image from public domain licenseWorship poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038658/worship-poster-templateView licenseSeated lady with fanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8785355/seated-lady-with-fanFree Image from public domain licenseWe love Jesus poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836763/love-jesus-poster-templateView licenseSample plate: Male head with long mustache and Spanish hathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8785313/sample-plate-male-head-with-long-mustache-and-spanish-hatFree Image from public domain licenseHave faith poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037368/have-faith-poster-templateView licenseAndromeda, after Rubenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8817789/andromeda-after-rubensFree Image from public domain licenseAscension day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967590/ascension-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA kneeling, calling boyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8785852/kneeling-calling-boyFree Image from public domain licenseAscension day blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967589/ascension-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe girl with the froghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8785344/the-girl-with-the-frogFree Image from public domain licenseBible psalm Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563440/bible-psalm-facebook-story-templateView licenseSample plate: Reclining manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8785419/sample-plate-reclining-manFree Image from public domain licenseBible psalm Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563433/bible-psalm-instagram-post-templateView licenseSample plate: Old woman with scarf, profilehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8785428/sample-plate-old-woman-with-scarf-profileFree Image from public domain licenseBible psalm blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563439/bible-psalm-blog-banner-templateView licenseSample plate: Child's head in profilehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8785320/sample-plate-childs-head-profileFree Image from public domain licenseBaby blues Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616693/baby-blues-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSample plate: Young girl's head, with braidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8785227/sample-plate-young-girls-head-with-braidFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas eve mass blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459974/christmas-eve-mass-blog-banner-templateView licenseTest plate: Reclining man and a figure of Christ abovehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8785710/test-plate-reclining-man-and-figure-christ-aboveFree Image from public domain licenseJesus saves blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436189/jesus-saves-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe girl with the owlshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8785630/the-girl-with-the-owlsFree Image from public domain license