Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageclioengraving public domainfacepersonartvintagepublic domaindrawingClio by Terkel KleveOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 962 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3779 x 4713 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTerpsichore by Terkel Klevehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921654/terpsichore-terkel-kleveFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseApollohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8758813/apolloFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEvterpe by Terkel Klevehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921604/evterpe-terkel-kleveFree Image from public domain licenseDreamer poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868042/dreamer-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVrania by Terkel Klevehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921598/vrania-terkel-kleveFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMelepomenahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8758821/melepomenaFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery exhibition editable poster template in black and white toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18097365/art-gallery-exhibition-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView licenseThaliahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8758685/thaliaFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCalliopehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8758679/calliopeFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePolyhymniahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8758823/polyhymniaFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868569/inspirational-quote-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEratohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8758744/eratoFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseTitle page for Apollo and the Nine Museshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8758727/title-page-for-apollo-and-the-nine-musesFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJohannes Ewaldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8816353/johannes-ewaldFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseHereditary Prince Frederikhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8758898/hereditary-prince-frederikFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseJohannes Ewaldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8816168/johannes-ewaldFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseJohannes Ewaldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8816472/johannes-ewaldFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseBun Luxdorfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8758698/bun-luxdorfFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVignette with seated woman and two childrenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8758927/vignette-with-seated-woman-and-two-childrenFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseChristian VIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8758751/christian-viiFree Image from public domain licenseLove & universe quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001568/love-universe-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseJohannes Ewaldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821146/johannes-ewaldFree Image from public domain licenseLove & universe quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14687175/love-universe-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licensePrincess Charlotte Amaliehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8758942/princess-charlotte-amalieFree Image from public domain licenseUniverse quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686220/universe-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseA.G. Moltkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8758801/ag-moltkeFree Image from public domain license