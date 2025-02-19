rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Mrs. Ingeborg Kruse kneeling before God's throne. From the funeral sermon by Anders Ottesen
Save
Edit Image
tapestrypublic domainvintage godfacepersonartvintagedrawing
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563142/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sophie Brockenhuus and four geniuses, surrounded by shields.From the funeral sermon
Sophie Brockenhuus and four geniuses, surrounded by shields.From the funeral sermon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8761892/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564225/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Birgitte Ramel.For the funeral sermon
Birgitte Ramel.For the funeral sermon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8816377/birgitte-ramelfor-the-funeral-sermonFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555575/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Johan Brockenhuus and scene with the evangelist Matthew.For the Funeral Sermon
Johan Brockenhuus and scene with the evangelist Matthew.For the Funeral Sermon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8763075/johan-brockenhuus-and-scene-with-the-evangelist-matthewfor-the-funeral-sermonFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531743/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Professor Jacob Bircherod
Professor Jacob Bircherod
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813237/professor-jacob-bircherodFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537243/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sophie Amalie Wulf
Sophie Amalie Wulf
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813620/sophie-amalie-wulfFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563806/png-accessory-adult-alphonse-muchaView license
Barrel Juul, top part
Barrel Juul, top part
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813629/barrel-juul-top-partFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, floral art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, floral art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542003/alphonse-muchas-woman-floral-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Barrel Juul, lower part
Barrel Juul, lower part
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813534/barrel-juul-lower-partFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507886/alphonse-muchas-music-art-nouveau-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Niels Juel
Niels Juel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813897/niels-juelFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560484/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sophie Rosenkrantz
Sophie Rosenkrantz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813501/sophie-rosenkrantzFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563932/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sophie Charlotte Weigber
Sophie Charlotte Weigber
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813688/sophie-charlotte-weigberFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564221/alphonse-muchas-music-art-nouveau-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Karen de Hemmer
Karen de Hemmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813988/karen-hemmerFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12516630/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The transfiguration.
The transfiguration.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813021/the-transfigurationFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563235/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Niels Windet til Grundet and a representation of Christ on the cross
Niels Windet til Grundet and a representation of Christ on the cross
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8763164/niels-windet-til-grundet-and-representation-christ-the-crossFree Image from public domain license
Prayer quote blog banner template
Prayer quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762758/prayer-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
Birgitte Rosenkrantz
Birgitte Rosenkrantz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8744859/birgitte-rosenkrantzFree Image from public domain license
Dear God poster template
Dear God poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600650/dear-god-poster-templateView license
Title page for the funeral sermon for Ida Langs with depiction of Christ as a gardener and Mary Magdalene
Title page for the funeral sermon for Ida Langs with depiction of Christ as a gardener and Mary Magdalene
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8763157/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563917/alphonse-muchas-music-art-nouveau-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hans Krabbe to Søgård.From a funeral sermon 1648
Hans Krabbe to Søgård.From a funeral sermon 1648
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8761947/hans-krabbe-sogardfrom-funeral-sermon-1648Free Image from public domain license
Believe in god Instagram post template, editable text
Believe in god Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543692/believe-god-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Europe
Europe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8817991/europeFree Image from public domain license
Holy mass Instagram story template
Holy mass Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050043/holy-mass-instagram-story-templateView license
Hans Krabbe to Søgård.From a funeral sermon 1648
Hans Krabbe to Søgård.From a funeral sermon 1648
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8816596/hans-krabbe-sogardfrom-funeral-sermon-1648Free Image from public domain license
Jesus fantasy remix, editable design
Jesus fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663201/jesus-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Ornament with two lovers
Ornament with two lovers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8808952/ornament-with-two-loversFree Image from public domain license
Renaissance fair Facebook post template, editable design
Renaissance fair Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686098/renaissance-fair-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Professor Jacob Bircherod
Professor Jacob Bircherod
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8744650/professor-jacob-bircherodFree Image from public domain license