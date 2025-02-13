Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagerubenspeter paul rubenscrucifixreligioncrosschristianity public domain imagespublic domain baroquechristian crossChrist on the CrossOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 836 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2999 x 4305 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15167733/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView licenseChrist on the Crosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8728740/christ-the-crossFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15177346/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView licenseChrist on the Cross (1631) by Paulus Pontius and Sir Peter Paul Rubenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10008858/christ-the-cross-1631-paulus-pontius-and-sir-peter-paul-rubensFree Image from public domain licensePsalm quote Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630348/psalm-quote-facebook-post-templateView licenseChrist carrying the Crosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727600/christ-carrying-the-crossFree Image from public domain licenseChristianity quote Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630369/christianity-quote-facebook-post-templateView licenseThe Descent from the Crosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727660/the-descent-from-the-crossFree Image from public domain licenseBelieve in god poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559596/believe-god-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Presentation in the Templehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727132/the-presentation-the-templeFree Image from public domain licensePraise the lord poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9824144/praise-the-lord-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseJesus Christ Appearing to Saint Roch (1626) by Paulus Pontius and Sir Peter Paul Rubenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10007926/image-jesus-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseReligion quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631496/religion-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Adoration of the Magihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727659/the-adoration-the-magiFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9824148/christian-community-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseTitle Page (1630) by Paulus Pontius, Sir Peter Paul Rubens and Alexander Voet Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10008728/title-page-1630-paulus-pontius-sir-peter-paul-rubens-and-alexander-voetFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9824146/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Descent from the Crosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727389/the-descent-from-the-crossFree Image from public domain licenseWorship service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13495708/worship-service-poster-templateView licenseChrist Crucified between Two Thieves (1640s) by Schelte Adams Bolswert and Sir Peter Paul Rubenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10010376/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseChristianity poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12591703/christianity-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Risen Christhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922515/the-risen-christFree Image from public domain licenseChristian fellowship poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407894/christian-fellowship-poster-templateView licenseNine Heads (1630) by Paulus Pontius and Sir Peter Paul Rubenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10008690/nine-heads-1630-paulus-pontius-and-sir-peter-paul-rubensFree Image from public domain licensePraise the lord Twitter ad template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9824159/praise-the-lord-twitter-template-editable-textView licenseChrist on the cross between the two thieveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491517/christ-the-cross-between-the-two-thievesFree Image from public domain licensePraise the lord flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9824149/praise-the-lord-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Assumption of the Virgin (1624) by Paulus Pontius and Sir Peter Paul Rubenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10007552/the-assumption-the-virgin-1624-paulus-pontius-and-sir-peter-paul-rubensFree Image from public domain licenseMissionary stories poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428741/missionary-stories-poster-templateView licenseIsabella Clara Eugenia, Infanta of Spain by Paulus Pontius and Sir Peter Paul Rubenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10003083/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseHave faith poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13493862/have-faith-poster-templateView licenseSaint Roch, named by Christ as patron of plague-victims; below, people suffering from plague. Engraving by P. Pontius, 1626…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14021290/image-face-jesus-christ-personFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community Twitter ad template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9824160/christian-community-twitter-template-editable-textView licensePeter Paul Rubenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7465590/peter-paul-rubensFree Image from public domain licenseTogether we pray poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774760/together-pray-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Philip IVhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8220588/portrait-philipFree Image from public domain licenseWorship session poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11562616/worship-session-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseCharles V, Emperorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727510/charles-emperorFree Image from public domain licenseChristian faith poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050294/christian-faith-poster-templateView licenseSophocles (after Rubens)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8216509/sophocles-after-rubensFree Image from public domain license