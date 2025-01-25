Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagechristoffer wilhelm eckersbergeckersbergc.w. eckersbergfacepersonartwatercolourelephantFoundation of the Order of the Elephant by C.W. EckersbergOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 895 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4996 x 6696 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCute little elephant cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526489/cute-little-elephant-cartoon-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseFrom a front room.Preliminary study for "Linear perspective, Plate VI" by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921903/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCute little elephant cartoon png, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526316/cute-little-elephant-cartoon-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseThe linear perspective, applied to the art of painting - Draft for unused illustration - Southern courtyard with farmer…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922079/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCute little elephant cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526338/cute-little-elephant-cartoon-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseTelemachos meets Odysseus disguised as a beggar at the shepherd Eumaios - Odysseus;fragment of the whole composition. by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923420/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome baby poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597211/welcome-baby-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStudy of a seated semi-nude woman by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921705/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLearn about animals Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504908/learn-about-animals-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe fountain in the garden of Palazzo Barberini, Rome by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921593/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBaby shower poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597208/baby-shower-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA lady playing the harp by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923421/lady-playing-the-harp-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Cute animal character designs element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15258926/editable-cute-animal-character-designs-element-design-setView licenseOdysseus flees from Polyphemus by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923510/odysseus-flees-from-polyphemus-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseCute little elephant cartoon png, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526318/cute-little-elephant-cartoon-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseSleeping naked boy by a wall by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920097/sleeping-naked-boy-wall-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseBaby shower invitation card template, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14794127/baby-shower-invitation-card-template-editable-watercolor-designView licenseA schooner running down a pursuing frigate by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923308/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArt podcast Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949014/art-podcast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe corvette Flora, moored in the fleet's berth, dries sails. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923303/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCute little elephant cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526468/cute-little-elephant-cartoon-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseThe liner Dronning Maria at Stablen. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921415/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHinduism blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791660/hinduism-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseAt the church of Saint-Martin in Montmorency, north of Paris, 10 July 1812 by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921936/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal fun facts Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11747333/animal-fun-facts-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseView from the garden of the Palazzo Barberini towards the palace and the Quirinale, Rome by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923422/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal fun facts poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11747335/animal-fun-facts-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Woodlands by Skjoldnæsholm with a Young Man who Swings a Young Girl by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920925/image-face-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseParty invitation Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597873/party-invitation-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThree young naked boys standing or sitting between blocks of stone. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792660/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage border desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517210/editable-vintage-border-desktop-wallpaperView licenseTwo warships in battle (the English frigate Shannon and the American frigate Chesapeak?) by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921644/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArt podcast Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11938211/art-podcast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTwo studies of a half-naked woman by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921649/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889884/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseProspect of Porta S.Paolo and Piramide di Caio Cestio seen from the city side, Rome. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923424/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199299/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseFrom the Franciscan monastery at Santa Maria in Aracoeli, Rome by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923559/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGood fortune blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791658/good-fortune-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Seine Bridge at Neuilly, Paris, 13 May 1812 by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921702/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license