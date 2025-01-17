Edit ImageCrop8SaveSaveEdit Imagechristoffer wilhelm eckersbergbridge watercolourpencil pariseckersbergneoclassicalparis paintinggolden bridgecar washThe Seine Bridge at Neuilly, Paris, 13 May 1812 by C.W. EckersbergOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 827 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5324 x 3670 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarParis private tour Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466115/paris-private-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAt the church of Saint-Martin in Montmorency, north of Paris, 10 July 1812 by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921936/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseParis private tour poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669935/paris-private-tour-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSleeping naked boy by a wall by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920097/sleeping-naked-boy-wall-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseParis private tour blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669936/paris-private-tour-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseOdysseus flees from Polyphemus by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923510/odysseus-flees-from-polyphemus-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseParis private tour Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669939/paris-private-tour-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseTelemachos meets Odysseus disguised as a beggar at the shepherd Eumaios - Odysseus;fragment of the whole composition. by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923420/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseTravel poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668002/travel-poster-templateView licenseFrom the Franciscan monastery at Santa Maria in Aracoeli, Rome by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923559/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEnjoy your trip poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668003/enjoy-your-trip-poster-templateView licenseProspect of Porta S.Paolo and Piramide di Caio Cestio seen from the city side, Rome. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923424/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseTraveling tips blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668045/traveling-tips-blog-banner-templateView licenseTwo warships in battle (the English frigate Shannon and the American frigate Chesapeak?) by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921644/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCalifornia travel social story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9742831/california-travel-social-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe corvette Flora, moored in the fleet's berth, dries sails. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923303/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCalifornia travel Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9742833/california-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseUnknown by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922688/unknown-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseRed car wash illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11530995/red-car-wash-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseA corvette. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921751/corvette-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseRed car wash illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11512918/red-car-wash-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseA Russian frigate. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921750/russian-frigate-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseCalifornia travel blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9742830/california-travel-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseAndromeda chained up to a rock by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923289/andromeda-chained-rock-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseRed car wash blue background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496930/red-car-wash-blue-background-editable-designView licenseFrom a front room.Preliminary study for "Linear perspective, Plate VI" by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921903/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCar wash illustration black background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495389/car-wash-illustration-black-background-editable-designView licenseView from the garden of the Palazzo Barberini towards the palace and the Quirinale, Rome by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923422/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRed car png element wash vehicle illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10789218/red-car-png-element-wash-vehicle-illustration-editable-designView licenseThe linear perspective, applied to the art of painting - Draft for unused illustration - Southern courtyard with farmer…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922079/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRed car wash blue background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11512940/red-car-wash-blue-background-editable-designView licenseA schooner running down a pursuing frigate by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923308/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCar wash illustration blue background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10777253/car-wash-illustration-blue-background-editable-designView licenseThe fountain in the garden of Palazzo Barberini, Rome by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921593/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseParis private tour Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12081282/paris-private-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseView from Eckersberg's Lodging in the Hôtel d'Irlande, Rue de Beaune no. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919295/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCar wash illustration blue background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11512333/car-wash-illustration-blue-background-editable-designView licenseThe liner Danmark in the fleet's lease before the mast is installed. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921594/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCar wash illustration black background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11512334/car-wash-illustration-black-background-editable-designView licenseA Danish orlog ship sailing for a blur by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924724/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license