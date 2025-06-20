rawpixel
"Hunger" by Käthe Kollwitz
Hokusai's The Great Wave off Kanagawa, editable famous painting. Remastered by rawpixel.
Mädchen ein Kind tragend, 1922 – 1923 by käthe kollwitz
End hunger poster template, editable text and design
Hunger, 1922 by käthe kollwitz
Feeling hungry Instagram post template, editable text
Germany’s Children Are Starving!, 1923 by käthe kollwitz
End hunger poster template, editable text and design
Te Atua (The Gods) Small Plate [verso] (in or after 1895) by Paul Gauguin
End world hunger, human rights protest remix, editable design
Memorial sheet for Karl Liebknecht (1920) by Käthe Kollwitz
End world hunger, human rights protest remix, editable design
The Widow I, 1921 – 1922 by käthe kollwitz
Kimono poster template
Kindersterben, 1924 – 1925 by käthe kollwitz
Ukiyoe art exhibition poster template
Hunger, 1925 by käthe kollwitz
New collection poster template, editable text and design
Wehrt dem Hunger! Kauft Ernährungsgeld, 1924 by käthe kollwitz
Hokusai's running horse, Japanese ink animal illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Self-Portrait, 1924 by käthe kollwitz
Zero hunger Instagram post template, editable text
Frau mit totem Kind by Carl Jakob Otto Felsing, Käthe Kollwitz
New collection Facebook story template, editable design
Proletariat: No. 1 Out of Work by Käthe Kollwitz
Vintage Japanese bird illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Self Portrait (1924) by Käthe Kollwitz
Kimono Instagram story template
Kleiner Männerkopf ohne Hände, 1922 by käthe kollwitz
Vintage Japanese bird illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Germany’s Children Are Starving!, 1923 by käthe kollwitz
New collection Instagram post template, editable text
Woman on One Knee (Holding?)
Japanese village ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
Tamatori escaping from the Dragon King by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.
Vintage Japanese crane illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Memorial print for Karl Liebknecht, 1920 by käthe kollwitz
Protect the planet poster template, editable text and design
Self-Portrait from the Front, 1922 – 1923 by käthe kollwitz
Authentic Japan poster template
Woman with a Veil (1915) by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner
