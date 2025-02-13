Edit ImageCrop11SaveSaveEdit Imagec.w. eckersbergchristoffer wilhelm eckersbergvintage boatsailboat etchingvintage sailboatetchingboat 1840danishA corvette in a storm.Illustration for "Linear perspective", Plate X by C.W. EckersbergOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 987 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2318 x 2817 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSeafood menu poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9968675/seafood-menu-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA corvette for full sail.Illustration for "Linear perspective", Plate X by C.W. 