Edit ImageCrop25SaveSaveEdit Imagetheodor philipsenanimalcowcow watercolortapestryvintagevintage goosegoose drawingGrazing cows and squawking geese (draft for ceramic dish) by Theodor PhilipsenOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1198 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3286 x 3292 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage Christmas illustration design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16184145/vintage-christmas-illustration-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseTwo Calves in the Open Licking an Overturned Dandelion (Draft for Ceramic Dish) by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924630/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFind your zen Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9935253/find-your-zen-instagram-post-templateView licenseCows and calves near the embarkation point on Saltholm (draft for punch bowl decoration) by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923683/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePork label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777789/pork-label-templateView licenseCalves and geese at a watering hole.Saltholm by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923024/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCity park Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000385/city-park-instagram-post-templateView licenseGeese on the Island of Saltholm by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922766/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas tree farm Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596663/christmas-tree-farm-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFlying ducks (design for ceramic dish decoration) by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921768/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGoose bird, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381558/goose-bird-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseCows and geese at Nyværk on Saltholm (draft for punch bowl decoration)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8725874/cows-and-geese-nyvaerk-saltholm-draft-for-punch-bowl-decorationFree Image from public domain licensePrivate jet poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597131/private-jet-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseScreaming geese and grazing cowshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796332/screaming-geese-and-grazing-cowsFree Image from public domain licenseFarming vlog Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596722/farming-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSheep and geese on Saltholm (draft for punch bowl decoration)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8812681/sheep-and-geese-saltholm-draft-for-punch-bowl-decorationFree Image from public domain licenseTravel to countryside Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12009064/travel-countryside-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGrazing cows.Saltholm by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920589/grazing-cowssaltholm-theodor-philipsenFree Image from public domain licenseGoose bird, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381554/goose-bird-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseUnknown by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924304/unknown-theodor-philipsenFree Image from public domain licenseHome remote work poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597145/home-remote-work-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCalves at the beach by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920491/calves-the-beach-theodor-philipsenFree Image from public domain licenseCountryside trip Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12009066/countryside-trip-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Milking Place at Meilgård by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920526/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGrow your career Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596659/grow-your-career-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCattle Seen against the Sun on the Island of Saltholm by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920705/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGrow your career poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703510/grow-your-career-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseUnknown by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922375/unknown-theodor-philipsenFree Image from public domain licenseFried chicken Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438241/fried-chicken-facebook-post-templateView licenseCarcase of an Ox. by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923529/carcase-ox-theodor-philipsenFree Image from public domain licenseCooking tutorial blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438278/cooking-tutorial-blog-banner-templateView licenseA road in Dyrehaven. by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920592/road-dyrehaven-theodor-philipsenFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee mug editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408796/coffee-mug-editable-mockupView licenseThe Abduction of Europe (Draft Dish) by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919475/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Christmas illustration design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16184218/vintage-christmas-illustration-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseThe Abduction of Europe (Draft Dish) by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920476/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseDuck couple in a lake paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623621/duck-couple-lake-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseSelf portrait by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924749/self-portrait-theodor-philipsenFree Image from public domain licenseGold birds illustration editable sticker sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8885747/gold-birds-illustration-editable-sticker-setView licenseHorses and cows at Holländerbrønden on Saltholm (draft for punch bowl) by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922251/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license