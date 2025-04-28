Edit ImageCrop9SaveSaveEdit Imageswanswan paintingvilhelm kyhnswan sketchpublic domain swanvintage swansvilhelm kyhn public domainswan vintage public domainIllustration for O. Specter, "Fables for Children" by Vilhelm KyhnOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 863 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3897 x 2803 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFemale model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827595/png-art-artwork-beigeView licenseIllustration for O. Specter, "Fables for Children"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813311/illustration-for-specter-fables-for-childrenFree Image from public domain licenseMade with love quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730003/made-with-love-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseIllustration for O. Specter, "Fables for Children"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813282/illustration-for-specter-fables-for-childrenFree Image from public domain licenseOpen up your heart quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730005/open-your-heart-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseIllustration for O. Specter, "Fables for Children"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813235/illustration-for-specter-fables-for-childrenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor black coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331290/editable-watercolor-black-coquette-design-element-setView licenseIllustration for O. Specter, "Fables for Children"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813231/illustration-for-specter-fables-for-childrenFree Image from public domain licenseFemale model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827609/png-1930-adult-artView licenseIllustration for O. Specter, "Fables for Children"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813019/illustration-for-specter-fables-for-childrenFree Image from public domain licenseSwan quote Instagram post template, animal remix design, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7672569/swan-quote-instagram-post-template-animal-remix-design-editable-textView licenseIllustration for O. Specter, "Fables for Children"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813022/illustration-for-specter-fables-for-childrenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Ephemera collage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15173632/editable-ephemera-collage-design-element-setView licenseIllustration for O. Specter, "Fables for Children"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8812964/illustration-for-specter-fables-for-childrenFree Image from public domain licenseSeated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828326/png-1950-art-artworkView licenseIllustration for O. Specter, "Fables for Children"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813015/illustration-for-specter-fables-for-childrenFree Image from public domain licenseSeated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828307/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseIllustration for O. Specter, "Fables for Children"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813200/illustration-for-specter-fables-for-childrenFree Image from public domain licenseGive me a hug quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686564/give-hug-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseIllustration for O. Specter, "Fables for Children"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813147/illustration-for-specter-fables-for-childrenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Alphonse Mucha illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183559/editable-alphonse-mucha-illustration-design-element-setView licenseIllustration for O. Specter, "Fables for Children"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813126/illustration-for-specter-fables-for-childrenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Alphonse Mucha illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183404/editable-alphonse-mucha-illustration-design-element-setView licenseIllustration for O. Specter, "Fables for Children"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8812980/illustration-for-specter-fables-for-childrenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable wedding design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15416247/editable-wedding-design-element-setView licenseIllustration for O. Specter, "Fables for Children" by Vilhelm Kyhnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924624/photo-image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSwan quote Facebook story template, animal remix design, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7673178/swan-quote-facebook-story-template-animal-remix-design-editable-textView licenseIllustration for O. Specter, "Fables for Children"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813190/illustration-for-specter-fables-for-childrenFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invitation template, aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18281427/wedding-invitation-template-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseIllustration for O. Specter, "Fables for Children"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8812953/illustration-for-specter-fables-for-childrenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Alphonse Mucha illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183405/editable-alphonse-mucha-illustration-design-element-setView licenseIllustration for O. Specter, "Fables for Children" by Vilhelm Kyhnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921747/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Coquette black feminine design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15598884/editable-coquette-black-feminine-design-element-setView licenseIllustration for O. Specter, "Fables for Children"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813051/illustration-for-specter-fables-for-childrenFree Image from public domain licenseLove quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686323/love-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseIllustration for O. Specter, "Fables for Children"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813030/illustration-for-specter-fables-for-childrenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Alphonse Mucha illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183468/editable-alphonse-mucha-illustration-design-element-setView licenseIllustration for O. Specter, "Fables for Children"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8812963/illustration-for-specter-fables-for-childrenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable gothic coquette decorative item design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15510407/editable-gothic-coquette-decorative-item-design-element-setView licenseIllustration for O. Specter, "Fables for Children"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813174/illustration-for-specter-fables-for-childrenFree Image from public domain license