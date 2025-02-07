Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageboat sketchvintage sailboatsrussianvintage transportc w eckersbergboat pencil drawingsailboatchristoffer wilhelm eckersbergA Russian frigate. by C.W. EckersbergOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 832 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4470 x 3101 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMarine insurance Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895521/marine-insurance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA corvette. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921751/corvette-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseInternational shipping Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11846147/international-shipping-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTwo warships in battle (the English frigate Shannon and the American frigate Chesapeak?) by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921644/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLogistic services poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679791/logistic-services-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTwo Russian liners saluting by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922433/two-russian-liners-saluting-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood menu poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9968675/seafood-menu-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA frigate seen from the stern by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921397/frigate-seen-from-the-stern-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood menu poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9968900/seafood-menu-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Russian frigate at anchor by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923828/russian-frigate-anchor-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseFlorida sailboat sunset background, vintage illustration. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829260/png-adventure-art-artworkView licenseA Danish frigate lying in reverse by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923558/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood menu poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9964696/seafood-menu-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA schooner running down a pursuing frigate by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923308/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic paper boat collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8397032/aesthetic-paper-boat-collage-elementView licenseThe liner Danmark in the fleet's lease before the mast is installed. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921594/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFloats your boat Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572514/floats-your-boat-instagram-post-templateView licenseThree Russian ships of the line. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920768/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSailboat on nebula, Summer galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11792837/sailboat-nebula-summer-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseA Danish frigate at anchor and an English brig under sail by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924532/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseImport & export trade Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11555567/import-export-trade-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Russian orlogs brig for crosswinds by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923370/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLogistic services Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679790/logistic-services-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseA lootsbaad and a Danish frigate ship for a blur by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923451/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLogistic services Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161623/logistic-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Swedish frigate with rigged mainsail under the wind by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923458/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor storytelling book, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10329629/watercolor-storytelling-book-editable-remix-designView licenseA Danish frigate, to be seen in lee, with crosswinds by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923345/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor storytelling book mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10807222/watercolor-storytelling-book-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseA Danish frigate with all sails set in a calm sea view by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923372/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor storytelling book, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884666/watercolor-storytelling-book-editable-remix-designView licenseA privateer schooner eluding a pursuing frigate by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924525/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor storytelling book mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884667/watercolor-storytelling-book-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseA chase sailing for a blur and a frigate alike by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923350/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSailboat on nebula, Summer galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11792821/sailboat-nebula-summer-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseThe corvette Flora, moored in the fleet's berth, dries sails. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923303/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890112/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseA brig dries sails by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920869/brig-dries-sails-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867643/watercolor-sailboat-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseA Danish orlog ship at anchor, drying its ships by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923340/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license