Edit ImageCrop8SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage sailboatssailboatboat vintage paintingchristoffer wilhelm eckersbergpublic domainboat drawingvintage sailboat paintingboats paintingA corvette. by C.W. EckersbergOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 783 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4577 x 2986 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSurfer koala bear, digital art editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12616718/surfer-koala-bear-digital-art-editable-remixView licenseA Russian frigate. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921750/russian-frigate-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseFloats your boat Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572514/floats-your-boat-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe corvette Flora, moored in the fleet's berth, dries sails. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923303/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor storytelling book, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10329629/watercolor-storytelling-book-editable-remix-designView licenseA Corvette on the stack.Nyholm with the half-timbered building in the background. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920109/image-background-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor storytelling book mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10807222/watercolor-storytelling-book-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseA corvette for full sail.Illustration for "Linear perspective", Plate X by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921694/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor storytelling book, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884666/watercolor-storytelling-book-editable-remix-designView licenseA corvette in a storm.Illustration for "Linear perspective", Plate X by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921714/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor storytelling book mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884667/watercolor-storytelling-book-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseThe liner Danmark in the fleet's lease before the mast is installed. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921594/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBear fishing png element, watercolor animal, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12720946/bear-fishing-png-element-watercolor-animal-editable-designView licenseTwo Russian liners saluting by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922433/two-russian-liners-saluting-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseGrizzly bear eating fish paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12624280/grizzly-bear-eating-fish-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseThe Starboard Battery and the Deck of the Corvette "Najaden" by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923526/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFlorida sailboat sunset background, vintage illustration. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829260/png-adventure-art-artworkView licenseTwo warships in battle (the English frigate Shannon and the American frigate Chesapeak?) by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921644/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor storytelling book, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10807339/watercolor-storytelling-book-editable-remix-designView licenseA brig dries sails by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920869/brig-dries-sails-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor storytelling book, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884670/watercolor-storytelling-book-editable-remix-designView licensePorta de Ripa Grande, Rome by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920839/porta-ripa-grande-rome-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseSailboat in ocean editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749681/sailboat-ocean-editable-design-community-remixView licenseA frigate seen from the stern by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921397/frigate-seen-from-the-stern-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseFresh seafood Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944424/fresh-seafood-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThree Russian ships of the line. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920768/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFishing boat, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12716061/fishing-boat-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseA Danish orlog ship at anchor, drying its ships by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923340/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSailboats at sea background, customizable aesthetic illustration remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9191070/sailboats-sea-background-customizable-aesthetic-illustration-remixView licenseA Danish Orlog ship, to be seen to windward with a side wind by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923241/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license3D sailing ship on the ocean editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458649/sailing-ship-the-ocean-editable-remixView licenseA Danish frigate lying in reverse by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923558/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood menu poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9968675/seafood-menu-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Danish orlog ship sailing for a blur by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924724/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood menu poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9968900/seafood-menu-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Danish cutter to be seen in lee, with crosswinds by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923260/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890112/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseA Danish brig sailing for a blur by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923240/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867643/watercolor-sailboat-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseA Russian orlogs brig for crosswinds by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923370/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license