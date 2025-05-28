Edit ImageCrop7SaveSaveEdit Imageportrait womanantique paintings public domainwoman portrait engravingportrait sketchportraitsketchfacepersonFemale head in antique style by Johan Frederik ClemensOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1014 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3672 x 4346 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarDreamer poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868042/dreamer-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCrown Prince Frederik (VI)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8785097/crown-prince-frederik-viFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868569/inspirational-quote-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of the envoy Otto Blomehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8761182/portrait-the-envoy-otto-blomeFree Image from public domain licenseFlower lady ephemera sticker, customizable design elementshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8064824/flower-lady-ephemera-sticker-customizable-design-elementsView licenseJens Juels drew a self-portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8815772/jens-juels-drew-self-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic conference poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706278/graphic-conference-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFrederik VIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8816911/frederikFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJens Juels drew a self-portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8815560/jens-juels-drew-self-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseLeonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa del Giocondo, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926707/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseJens Juels drew a self-portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8816692/jens-juels-drew-self-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseOnline auction Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974973/online-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseJens Juels drew a self-portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8815594/jens-juels-drew-self-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478574/art-history-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseM. G.Count of Rosencronehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820005/gcount-rosencroneFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic design conference Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9736817/graphic-design-conference-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe actor Adam Gottlob Gielstrup (1753-1830)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8784974/the-actor-adam-gottlob-gielstrup-1753-1830Free Image from public domain licenseLouis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564482/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseChr.Colbiørnsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8761202/chrcolbiornsenFree Image from public domain licenseOnline auction poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205261/online-auction-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseChristian Frederikhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8815811/christian-frederikFree Image from public domain licenseLouis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575932/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseCaroline Amaliehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8779705/caroline-amalieFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseCrown Prince Frederik VIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757702/crown-prince-frederikFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478579/art-history-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Princess Louise Augustahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795330/portrait-princess-louise-augustaFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538439/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseLouise Augustahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731807/louise-augustaFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseAnna Margrethe Bülowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757411/anna-margrethe-bulowFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman pink frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licenseAnna Margrethe Bülowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8761059/anna-margrethe-bulowFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licenseThe actor Adam Gottlob Gielstrup (1753-1830)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8784988/the-actor-adam-gottlob-gielstrup-1753-1830Free Image from public domain licensePNG flower badge shape, rosebud vintage woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590950/png-badge-beautiful-beautyView licenseStudy of female face by Jacques D Y Chereauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922036/study-female-faceFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseYoung woman face by Jacques D Y Chereauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922182/young-woman-faceFree Image from public domain license